European Merchant bank Chairman Ekmel Çilingir's Vision for banking Resilience in 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

European Merchant Chairman Ekmel Çilingir's Vision for Resilience in 2025

EMBank Chairman Ekmel Çilingir outlines a transformative roadmap to navigate regulatory shifts, tech innovation, and resilience for 2025 banking.

- Ekmel ÇilingirVILNIUS, LITHUANIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chairman of European Merchant Bank, Ekmel Çilingir, unveils strategic priorities to address regulatory demands, technological disruption, and financial innovation, steering the banking industry toward resilience and growth in 2025.European Merchant Bank UAB (EMBank) has released a roadmap to resilience for the banking sector, addressing the challenges and opportunities posed by the rapidly evolving regulatory and technological landscape. Ekmel Çilingir, Chairman of EMBank, shared forward-looking strategies to bolster operational robustness, ensure regulatory compliance, and foster innovation.Among the focal points are preparations for the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), set to come into force on January 17, 2025, which mandates a robust IT framework for financial institutions. Ekmel Çilingir emphasized the role of strategic transformation in fostering long-term resilience.“Regulatory evolutions like DORA are not merely compliance challenges; they're opportunities to rethink processes, enhance operational efficiency, and build trust in the financial ecosystem” said Ekmel Çilingir.“The banks that adapt decisively will position themselves as leaders in an increasingly complex market.”Strategic Priorities for 2025 and Beyond:- Enhanced Risk Models: Implement dynamic, real-time risk assessment tools to address multi-scenario market conditions.- DORA Preparedness: Develop comprehensive ICT risk management systems and strengthen oversight of third-party vendors to meet the new standards.- Liquidity Optimization: Adjust treasury operations to align with the European Union's regulations on instant payments.- Technological Transformation: Invest in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and partnerships with fintech companies to drive customer-centric innovation.European Merchant Bank UAB continues to prioritize operational excellence and customer-focused solutions. By aligning its strategies with emerging trends and regulatory demands, EMBank aims to reinforce its position as a leader in modern financial services.For a detailed exploration of these insights, they can read Ekmel Cilingir's full article on Banking Resilience in 2025 and BeyondAbout European Merchant BankEuropean Merchant Bank UAB (EMBank), based in Vilnius, Lithuania, is a leading licensed bank driving digital transformation in financial services. Founded by Dr. Ozan Ozerk, EMBank is recognized for its regulatory compliance, innovative solutions, and dedication to modern banking.

Dilek Işık

European Merchant Bank (EMBank)

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.