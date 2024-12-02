Beachfleischman Expands Cannabis Practice With Addition Of Las Vegas-Based Indiva Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ariz., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC announces that Indiva Advisors

LLP has joined the firm effective November 1, 2024. BeachFleischman enters the Las Vegas, NV with the addition of Indiva, which has a national practice providing specialized accounting, advisory, and tax expertise to meet the complex and evolving needs of the cannabis industry. BeachFleischman expands its cannabis client base to over 20 states and welcomes five new team members, including Jessica Velazquez, CPA, CFE, who has joined as principal and cannabis practice leader. Indiva will practice as BeachFleischman PLLC and continue to operate from its existing Las Vegas office. BeachFleischman also acquires the Indiva Advisors trademark exclusively for its cannabis sector-related "go-to-market" strategies.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our team and clients," said Jessica Velazquez, Managing Partner of Indiva Advisors. Joining BeachFleischman gives us the added flexibility, expertise, and talent to strengthen our services and expand our capabilities for the cannabis sector. We are thrilled to provide even greater value to clients across industries, particularly as the cannabis market continues to mature," added Velazquez. "By combining forces, we're better positioned to support the continued success of our clients and grow the firm in new and exciting ways."

"Indiva Advisors' unique expertise is a perfect complement to

BeachFleischman's broad range of services," said Eric Majchrzak, Chief Executive Officer of BeachFleischman. "With Jessica leading our cannabis practice, we are poised to become a national leader in this dynamic industry, one of the most exciting and fast-moving sectors in business today. Most importantly, we gained new colleagues who are passionate about collaboration, helping clients, and supporting one another."

About BeachFleischman PLLC : Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona's largest locally-owned public accounting firm and one of the Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States. The firm has over

200 client service professionals and operational staff and provides accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, organizations, and businesses (U.S. and foreign-based). BeachFleischman specializes in several industries, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology. Offices are

in Nogales, Phoenix, and Tucson, Arizona, as well as Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit .

