INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation Of Mediaalpha, Inc. (MAX) On Behalf Of Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MAX ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of securities laws.

On November 4, 2024, MediaAlpha disclosed that it had received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) staff stating that the FTC Staff is“prepared to recommend the filing of a complaint against the Company,” claiming that MediaAlpha falsely“represented itself as affiliated with entities, made misleading claims (in particular regarding health insurance products and use of consumers' personal information) and utilized deceptive advertising.”

On this news, MediaAlpha's stock price fell $4.46, or 27.7%, to close at $11.62 per share on November 5, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased MediaAlpha securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ... , or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

...

