Planisware - Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights End Of November 2024
12/2/2024 12:16:08 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights making-up the share capital
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16
of the AMF General Regulation
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF
Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)
Date
| Total number
of shares
Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
| Number of theorical
voting rights
Nombre de droits
de vote théoriques
| Number of effective
voting rights*
Nombre de droits
de vote effectifs*
| 30/11/2024
| 70,024,000
| 70,024,000
| 70,019,400
*Treasury shares excluded / Actions auto-détenues exclues
