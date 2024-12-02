عربي


Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From November 25 To November 29, 2024


12/2/2024 12:16:08 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 25 TO NOVEMBER 29, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 25 to November 29, 2024:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/11/2024 FR0010451203 24 638 25,10556 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/11/2024 FR0010451203 13 352 25,10366 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/11/2024 FR0010451203 449 25,19782 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/11/2024 FR0010451203 40 576 25,08572 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/11/2024 FR0010451203 22 235 25,08939 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/11/2024 FR0010451203 1 591 25,07229 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/11/2024 FR0010451203 102 411 24,57321 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/11/2024 FR0010451203 20 562 24,48563 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/11/2024 FR0010451203 688 24,56602 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/11/2024 FR0010451203 63 685 24,84252 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/11/2024 FR0010451203 31 865 24,84963 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/11/2024 FR0010451203 5 450 24,816 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/11/2024 FR0010451203 48 551 24,57422 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/11/2024 FR0010451203 46 623 24,52152 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/11/2024 FR0010451203 4 788 24,58522 TQEX
TOTAL 427 464 24,75269

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 25 to November 29, 2024

MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108947317


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

