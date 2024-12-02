AOJ Language School Launches 'Friends And Family Referral Program' For Fall Semester

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Friends and Family Referral Program" for Fall Semester

Private Japanese LessonA private Japanese lesson is a service that allows students to take one-on-one lesson with a Japanese language instructor.

AOJ Language School has announced a special "Friends and Family Referral Program" for current students and alumni.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Japanese Language School“Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has announced a special promotion for current students and alumni. Under the "Friends and Family Referral Program ", participants can earn a private Japanese lesson ticket (valued at 4,000 yen) for both the referrer and the referee, upon fulfilling the program's conditions. This special offer is available until January 3.

The program is designed for a variety of learners, including those with a passion for Japanese language study, travelers preparing for a trip to Japan, and professionals aiming to enhance communication with Japanese colleagues. Additionally, the program can be combined with other enrollment promotions, providing even greater value.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to try it out! For more details, please visit:

Attain Online Japanese Language School is an online Japanese school offering group lessons twice a week as well as private Japanese tutoring sessions. The flexibility to choose a learning environment that suits individual goals and circumstances is a key attraction of studying Japanese at AOJ Language School , enabling continuous learning and steady achievement of objectives.

The "Private Japanese Lesson" offers 45 minutes of personalized, one-on-one instruction conducted by specialized Japanese language teachers. These lessons are designed to accommodate learners of all levels-from beginners to advanced-and can be tailored to meet specific learning goals or areas of interest.

With the current trend of a weaker yen making Japan an increasingly popular travel destination, there is a growing demand for casual Japanese language learning. Additionally, having a Japanese learner nearby often sparks interest in others to start learning as well. To convey the appeal of Japanese language learning easily, we are launching the "Friend and Family Referral Program".

Referrers must be current students who are enrolled in our group or private lessons, or alumni who have previously attended AOJ Language School. When applying, it is necessary to provide the referrer's student ID number and name. Pleases feel free to contact them and take advantage of this opportunity to start learning Japanese affordably.

■Details of the Friend and Family Referral Program

Promotion Period:

Now through January 31, 2025

Program Overview:

Sign up for a group lesson or private Japanese lesson at AOJ Language School through a referral from a current student or alumnus, and both the referrer and the new student will each receive one private Japanese lesson ticket (valued at 4,000 yen).

How to Apply:

The referred person can join the program by contacting AOJ Language School via:

Inquiry page: contact

When applying, please include the following information:

1 that you are applying through the referral the full name and student ID number of the referrer.

A school staff from AOJ Language School will contact you within three days.

Application Deadline: January 31, 2025 Japan Time



<About AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school>

Website URL:

(Website available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese)

Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month (around 97 USD)

Payment Methods:

1: Monthly payments

2 Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

3 Card: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0031, Japan

TEL: +81-3-6381-8641 (only available in Japanese)

EMAIL: ...

Business Hours: Monday-Friday: 9:00 am-6:00 pm (Closed: Saturdays, Sundays, Holidays)

TAKAOMI FUKUSHIMA

Attain corporation

+81 3-6381-8641

