Diane Strand Shares Her Creativepreneur Journey At Tedx Temecula 2024

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JDS Studio & Nonprofit JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA) Founder and Executive Director Diane Strand had the honor of using her credibility and experience to speak at TEDx Temecula on September 28, 2024. She captivated the audience with her powerful presentation of her journey, sharing the unique intersection of the arts, education, and business. Strand's message deeply resonated with the audience, as she highlighted how she used her creative passion to complete her education and build a successful business through trials and tribulations to create a purpose that led to profits. She combined passion with entrepreneurial drive to achieve extraordinary success and impact others to pursue their passions and turn dreams into reality.As the majority owner of JDS Video and Production, Inc. and JDS Actors Studio and the founder of the nonprofit JDSCA, Strand has long been a champion of arts education and workforce development in the visual, performing, and digital arts. Her TEDx talk provided a creative perspective on how the arts, when integrated with a strong business mindset, can open doors to previously unimagined opportunities. Strand drew upon her extensive experience of how she used creativity and the arts to illustrate how her passion transformed into a platform that empowers youth, teens, and adults, mainstream through special needs to foster community and drive creative career growth."The arts – They touch every industry,” Strand said.“They help communities thrive. They entertain. They inform. They educate. They share history. They market. They advertise. They bring collaboration. They're inclusive. And most of all, they teach Grit and Determination.”Throughout her presentation, Strand emphasized the importance of aligning passion with purpose. She shared compelling stories from her career, including the establishment of the nonprofit JDS Creative Academy from her kitchen table. From second grade to now, Strand is able to look back over the course of her life and see all the dots align, leading to who and where she is today.The TEDx Temecula audience was mesmerized by Strand's insights and the practical ways she demonstrated how a creative mindset can drive personal, business, and community success. Her message of using creativity and the arts as a tool for entrepreneurship and social impact left a lasting impression on all who attended. Visit the TEDx Temecula YouTube to watch Strand's inspiring talk and learn more about the unique intersection of arts, education, workforce development, and business success.Make sure to engage with Strand on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to follow along with her journey as she continues to spread the Arts Across America!###ABOUT DIANE STRANDDiane Strand is a multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur, executive producer, best-selling author, speaker, and nonprofit founder. Strand has over 21 years of entrepreneurial experience. She is the majority owner of JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. and JDS Actors Studio, and the founder of the 501(c)3 nonprofit JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA). Strand is the creator and co-host of the broadcasted and nationally streamed magazine-style news and information television series, Spirit of Innovation: Arts Across America, the first of its kind for Riverside County. Strand has written two approved curriculums: A Title 17 video production job-training day program for adults with developmental disabilities and a California State Apprenticeship program. She has helped launch over 100 careers in arts and entertainment. She aspires to make dreams come true by providing H.O.P.E. – Helping One Person Everyday. Her goal is to spread the Arts Across America and inspire new creative academies across the country. In September 2024, she had the incredible opportunity to share her vision on the TEDx Temecula stage. She is also deeply involved in the community as an active Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce member, serving as the DEI Chair, and on the Women in Business committee. She served three years as the elected Board President of Southwest Economic Development Coalition and recently completed a 10-year service as an appointed Board Member for Riverside County's Workforce Development. Prior to her entrepreneurship, Strand earned an impressive list of Hollywood A-List credits on shows such as: General Hospital, Friends, and Veronica's Closet. She built the high-def control room at Staples Center (now Crypto Arena), produced for Barbra Streisand, and worked for Universal Creative and as an in-house producer for Disney Channel, including the launches of Playhouse Disney and Toon Disney.

