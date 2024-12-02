Precision Imaging Centers Now Offer Curemetrix's Cmangio®, Detecting Breast Arterial Calcifications On Mammograms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CureMetrix's cmAngio is now available at Precision Imaging Centers. It offers AI-driven insights and a 2-for-1 mammogram program for women's health.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CureMetrix ® announces the launch of its FDA-cleared cmAngio ® software at Precision Imaging Centers . Precision Imaging Centers is a trusted leader in medical diagnostics with over 18 years of service in Northern Florida. Specializing in women's and advanced diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, and preventative diagnostics.FDA-cleared cmAngio is an AI-based software that reads mammograms and detects and localizes Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC). cmAngio analyzes both full-field digital mammography (FFDM) and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) screening mammograms to identify and mark these anomalies. It allows radiologists to use existing screening mammograms to identify women who have breast arterial calcifications and as appropriate refer them for additional evaluation.Josh Hammond, CEO of Precision Imaging Centers, shared:“We are excited to welcome cmAngio as an added layer to our women's health program. By integrating this innovative tool, we aim to provide women who are actively using mammograms for breast cancer screening the opportunity to evaluate for breast arterial calcifications, which can offer valuable insights into overall health. This additional assessment will allow patients to collaborate with their clinical teams to identify any potential underlying health issues, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to personalized, preventative care for women.”The launch of cmAngio at Precision Imaging Centers highlights a shared commitment to advancing women's health through innovative, AI-driven technology, delivering precise and accessible solutions that empower patients with actionable insights for proactive health management.“We are honored to be working with the Precision Imaging team. Their commitment to preventative women's health care and their leadership in imaging advancements in mammography help make them a world-class practice," stated Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. "We are extremely pleased to have cmAngio be a part of their screening portfolio and look forward to supporting their efforts to offer 2-for-1 mammograms to their patients.”cmAngio is now available at Precision Imaging Centers locations across Florida, offering women enhanced diagnostic care and actionable insights to support proactive health management. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit ."At CureMetrix, we are proud to see cmAngio making a difference for women's health by offering advanced AI tools that provide actionable insights," said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMetrix. "With its launch at Precision Imaging Centers, we are advancing our mission to drive meaningful change through innovation."For more information about CureMetrix and its innovative women's health solutions, please visit .

Brock Anderson

CureMetrix

+1 858-333-5830

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.