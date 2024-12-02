Nonprofit plan's new executive vice president will lead efforts to deliver access to high-quality care while tackling systemic healthcare challenges

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellen Sexton, a seasoned leader in organizational growth and transformation, today joined Blue Shield of California as the nonprofit health plan's executive vice president and chief growth officer.

Blue Shield of California Appoints Ellen Sexton as Chief Growth Officer

In this role, Sexton will oversee growth and performance of all lines of business for Blue Shield – including employer-sponsored plans, individual and family plans, Medicare and Medi-Cal – with a goal to provide more people with access to quality care that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield is the only health plan that serves all 58 California counties.

"Ellen brings extensive experience and a track record of success which will help Blue Shield deliver on our vision for a more equitable, affordable, and higher quality healthcare system," said Lois Quam, president of Blue Shield of California. "Her collaborative approach and passion for addressing systemic challenges make Ellen an exceptional fit for not only Blue Shield of California, but for our members and the communities we serve."

Prior to joining Blue Shield, Sexton served as chief operating officer at Curative where she helped to launch a first-of-its-kind employer-based health insurance plan. As chief operating officer of Humana's Group business, Sexton also led the growth platform for 15 million medical, dental, vision and life members.

Previously, as CEO for the UnitedHealthcare Wisconsin Medicaid Health Plan, Sexton helped to gain recognition for clinical innovation. Within UnitedHealthcare's Medicare business, she successfully transitioned state and employer group retiree healthcare programs, and launched a Part D prescription drug program, enrolling five million members.

Sexton has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. She was appointed to the Wisconsin Governor's Health Equity Council in 2020 and is the president of the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation board of directors.



About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members, over 7,100 employees and more than $25 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $77 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" blueshieldc .

Or follow us on LinkedIn

or Facebook .