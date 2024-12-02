Fleishmanhillard Hires Jennifer Little As General Manager Of Its Texas Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the hiring of Jennifer Little as general manager of its Texas business, including its offices in Austin and Dallas.

"Jen is a respected agency leader who will bring invaluable experience to our Texas operations," said Della Sweetman, president, Americas and chief strategy officer. "She has a record of driving growth, strengthening client partnerships across industries, championing talent and creating a thriving workplace culture. I look forward to the impact she will have on our continued success in Texas and alongside other market leaders in our overall transformation."

Little will be responsible for the strategic plan and vision for FleishmanHillard Texas that will serve as a blueprint for its areas of growth and management, including client experience, business development, talent development and staffing. She will be part of FleishmanHillard's Americas leadership team supporting the agency's vision and growth strategy.

"FleishmanHillard has a strong reputation for best-in-class work in our industry, and I am delighted to return to the Omnicom family to continue to strengthen the business in Texas," said Little. "This is an exciting time at the agency, and I am encouraged by the new leadership and the opportunity to focus on developing our teams and elevating client service and solutions."

Before joining FleishmanHillard, Little was an executive vice president and Texas market leader at Burson and part of the leadership team in the Corporate Affairs practice. She started her agency career at Ketchum in Dallas and held leadership positions in Texas at Edelman and MikeWorldWide. Little also led external communications as the director of public relations for Pizza Hut, Inc.

Little is an award-winning educator and mentor of future PR leaders with teaching roles at Southern Methodist University and the University of Texas at Arlington. A lifelong reader and early childhood literacy advocate, she founded Little Hands Book Bank, a nonprofit focused on improving pre-kindergarten reading readiness in underserved communities in North Texas.

Little will be replacing Kristy Wilson, who is shifting her focus to lead one of the firm's largest global clients. Wilson was appointed to general manager of FleishmanHillard in Austin in 2015 before becoming general manager of the agency's Chicago operations in 2019. She returned to Texas in 2021 to lead Texas operations as general manager.

FleishmanHillard Texas has been recognized as a leader in health and life sciences; retail, sports and lifestyle; food and beverage; government and public sectors; and tech. It is a key player in the agency's global network and provides deep expertise to our practices including Media, Platforms and Storytelling; Creative, Strategy and Planning; Consumer and Brand Marketing; Reputation Management; and Cybersecurity.

