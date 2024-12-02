Seetrue Marks Milestone With Over 100 X-Ray Checkpoint Installations Of Advanced AI-Based Threat Detection Software

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SeeTrue AI, the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for automated threat detection in security screening, announced today the installation of its AI-driven software on its 100th operational security screening lane. This milestone highlights SeeTrue's commitment to enhancing security at airports, mass hubs, customs, and high-security venues by offering cutting-edge that enables faster, more accurate detection of prohibited items.

Leveraging advanced algorithms and AI, SeeTrue's software integrates seamlessly with existing X-ray and CT scanners. By accurately identifying potential threats in real-time, it empowers security personnel to act more efficiently while also reducing passenger wait times. As a leader in the field for over five years, SeeTrue's solutions are trusted worldwide and have successfully screened tens of millions of scans in 2024 alone.

"We're proud to help customers around the world make checkpoints seamless and secure. This milestone of more than 100 checkpoints is evidence of our partnership with our customers and the value they get from our technology," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-founder & CEO of SeeTrue. "This achievement highlights that artificial intelligence is not just a vision but a reality for many organizations."

SeeTrue's AI technology sets a new standard in the security industry. Beyond its advanced detection capabilities, the company offers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored for checkpoint environments, including a process analytics dashboard that provides a holistic approach to security and operational management.

SeeTrue will be exhibiting at the 24th Annual AAAE Aviation Security Summit on Dec. 3-4 in Washington, DC.

About SeeTrue

SeeTrue is a global leader in Prohibited Items and Threats detection, leveraging its state-of-the-art AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology for a secure, fast, and efficient security screening process. SeeTrue's AI-based automatic threat detection software is implemented around the world on top of X-ray and CT systems at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities, making security and travel as fast and secure as possible while improving operational efficiency. SeeTrue operates from Tel Aviv, London, New York, and Amsterdam.

