Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From November 25Th To November 29Th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

from November 25 th to November 29 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 25th to November 29th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market