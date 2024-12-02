عربي


Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From November 25Th To November 29Th, 2024


12/2/2024 12:01:17 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 02nd, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

from November 25 th to November 29 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 25th to November 29th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 25/11/2024 FR0000125486 83 742 100,55310 XPAR
VINCI 25/11/2024 FR0000125486 40 680 100,55550 CEUX
VINCI 25/11/2024 FR0000125486 9 705 100,69570 TQEX
VINCI 26/11/2024 FR0000125486 96 225 99,80320 XPAR
VINCI 26/11/2024 FR0000125486 50 643 99,79100 CEUX
VINCI 26/11/2024 FR0000125486 2 611 99,88460 TQEX
VINCI 27/11/2024 FR0000125486 137 346 97,43800 XPAR
VINCI 27/11/2024 FR0000125486 73 013 97,40510 CEUX
VINCI 27/11/2024 FR0000125486 2 273 97,53500 TQEX
VINCI 28/11/2024 FR0000125486 48 486 98,68960 XPAR
VINCI 28/11/2024 FR0000125486 24 676 98,65110 CEUX
VINCI 28/11/2024 FR0000125486 5 236 98,86130 TQEX
VINCI 29/11/2024 FR0000125486 49 973 99,15080 XPAR
VINCI 29/11/2024 FR0000125486 27 243 99,15870 CEUX
VINCI 29/11/2024 FR0000125486 3 710 99,21090 TQEX
TOTAL 655 562 98,9747

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 25 11 24 to 29 11 24vGB

MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108947269


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

