Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From November 25Th To November 29Th, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 02nd, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
from November 25 th to November 29 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 25th to November 29th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 25/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 83 742
| 100,55310
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 25/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 40 680
| 100,55550
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 25/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 9 705
| 100,69570
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 26/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 96 225
| 99,80320
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 26/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 50 643
| 99,79100
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 26/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 2 611
| 99,88460
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 27/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 137 346
| 97,43800
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 27/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 73 013
| 97,40510
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 27/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 2 273
| 97,53500
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 28/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 48 486
| 98,68960
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 28/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 24 676
| 98,65110
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 28/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 5 236
| 98,86130
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 29/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 49 973
| 99,15080
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 29/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 27 243
| 99,15870
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 29/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 3 710
| 99,21090
| TQEX
| TOTAL
| 655 562
| 98,9747
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
