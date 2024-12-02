Notification Regarding Change In The Composition Of The Management Boards At AKROPOLIS GROUP Group Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the end of November changes were introduced to the Management Boards of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (the Issuer) subsidiary companies (directly and indirectly controlled by the Issuer) which are Guarantors in respect of the Notes. Currently the Management Boards of such companies consist of: SIA „M257“ – Violeta Tvarijonienė (the chair), Gabrielė Sapon and Kaspars Beitiņš; SIA „Delta Property“ - Violeta Tvarijonienė (the chair), Gabrielė Sapon and Kaspars Beitiņš; Management Boards are not formed in OZO TURTAS, UAB, TAIKOS TURTAS, UAB and AIDO TURTAS UAB, the Director of the said subsidiaries is Violeta Tvarijonienė.

As of 2 December 2024 composition of the Management Board of the Issuer was changed. Company's Head of Legal Akvilė Mackay, who has started working in the company in 2022, was elected as a board member. Currently the Issuer's Management Board consists of - Nerijus Maknevičius (the chairman), Gabrielė Sapon and Akvilė Mackay.

The Management Board of SIA“Akropole Latvija”, which is a subsidiary of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB, providing management services to shopping centers "AKROPOLE Rīga" and "AKROPOLE Alfa", consists of Kaspars Beitiņš and Gabrielė Sapon.





