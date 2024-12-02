TRANSMIT AND VIEWLIFT PARTNER TO BOOST AND SECURE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING MONETIZATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Integrated Empowers Rights Owners with Seamless Monetization and Content Protection Amid Shift to Streaming and Direct-to-Consumer Models

- Seth Hittman, CEO of TransmitNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transmit , a leader in maximizing revenue for premium streamed content, and ViewLift , an innovative provider of end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions powering regional sports networks, announced today a strategic partnership to boost and secure monetization for sports and entertainment streaming.The collaboration combines Transmit's Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) technology and advanced Digital Rights Management (DRM) with ViewLift's state-of-the-art streaming infrastructure, enabling teams, leagues, and rights owners to grow in-stream ad revenue, while safeguarding their premium content.ViewLift supports prominent regional sports networks, including CHSN, home of the Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox; Monumental Sports Network, home to the Washington Wizards and Capitals; and Altitude Sports, the RSN for the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche. Transmit works with a who's who of sports publishers including CBS/Paramount, Univision, and YES, while ViewLift enables rights holders to maximize the value of their content through customized, branded applications that reach audiences across web, mobile, Smart TVs, gaming consoles, and other connected devices.“This partnership with ViewLift and Transmit is an important one for CHSN, allowing us to deliver a targeted, engaging experience for Chicago sports fans while opening new revenue streams.,” said Jason Coyle, president of CHSN, Chicago's leading RSN.“By combining leading-edge ad monetization with strong content protection, we're ensuring that our premium content not only reaches audiences across devices but also positions us to deliver on our promise of a first-class streaming experience, which we will introduce in a number of exciting phases built upon our strong foundation. Ultimately, this is about providing Chicago sports fans with the best possible experience.”The partnership will increase revenue and prevent piracy of content on DTC streamers by introducing Transmit's innovative ad formats, which drive incremental inventory, as well as its DRM protection technology. As sports and entertainment companies extend their audiences beyond traditional TV, streaming and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platforms have become essential for directly reaching and engaging audiences. This shift brings both opportunities and challenges, requiring rights owners to find solutions that grow revenue and protect content in a competitive digital market. The Transmit-ViewLift partnership addresses these needs with a comprehensive monetization and content protection platform tailored for today's streaming environment, ready to support US pro sports teams and others seeking improved revenue and viewer engagement.This partnership comes as the sports streaming industry faces pivotal changes. Traditional Regional Sports Network (RSN) models, long the backbone of sports broadcasting revenue, have faced subscriber losses due to cord cutting, while subscription-only Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) services build revenue for teams over time, rather than initially matching lost RSN revenue. By combining Transmit's powerful SSAI and DRM solutions with ViewLift's versatile streaming platform, this new solution enables ViewLift clients to maintain high-quality ad delivery, enhance the viewer experience, and generate new revenue streams, all while protecting content from piracy.“Our partnership with ViewLift exemplifies how innovative technology can address the most pressing challenges in sports streaming-whether that's the decline in live sports viewership, overcoming discoverability issues, or mitigating revenue losses from cord-cutting,” said Seth Hittman, CEO and co-founder of Transmit.“By integrating Transmit's SSAI capabilities into ViewLift's end-to-end streaming platform, we're opening up new live ad inventory and creating a seamless ad placement process to maximize incremental revenue from day one. This partnership is setting the stage for the future of sports content distribution, benefiting viewers, advertisers, and rights holders alike.”“With the addition of Transmit's scalable SSAI technology, ViewLift's clients can expand their reach and engage fans across diverse platforms and devices,” said ViewLift CEO, Rick Allen.“The ability to deliver high-quality video streams, with ads both more personalized and side-by-side with game action enhances the fan experience and reinforces brand loyalty, setting ViewLift apart as a versatile and valuable partner for rights owners seeking to establish a robust DTC presence.”By addressing these dual needs-sustainable revenue growth and robust content protection-Transmit and ViewLift are setting a new standard for sports streaming. Clients gain the tools to capitalize on high-engagement, ad-based revenue while protecting the long-term value of their premium sports content. The result is a viewing experience that keeps fans engaged, advertisers satisfied, and revenue streams flowing.About TransmitTransmit is a market leading technology platform that maximizes the revenue of the world's most valuable streamed content. The company's software allows streaming platforms and broadcasters to optimize monetization by creating new in-stream inventory, filling traditional ad breaks, and developing more effective ad-pods. Transmit provides partners unparalleled control over the ad experience with the ability to manage, monitor and customize the ad experience in real time. With a modern approach to video advertising, Transmit offers a holistic solution that benefits publishers, advertisers and viewers by delivering unique technology-driven solutions and ensuring that advertising is not only a revenue generator but also an integral, non-disruptive part of the viewing experience. For more information, visitAbout ViewLiftViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, local TV broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs, and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. ViewLift's clientele includes the NHL; the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics; the Vegas Golden Knights; the Florida Panthers; LIV Golf; NBC Universal; TEGNA and others. Visit

Joe Zappa

Sharp Pen Media

+1 516-477-1617

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.