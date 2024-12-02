Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards Grant To Northern Virginia Food Rescue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northern Virginia Food Rescue has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger. The“Nourishing Our Neighbors” grant supports community feeding partners as they tackle food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles through nutritional education initiatives.By facilitating a lifeline for food-insecure individuals and families, Northern Virginia Food Rescue ensures that no one goes hungry, and everyone has access to nutritious and diverse food options. Simultaneously, our commitment to improving environmental sustainability is equally important to Prince William County, as we are on track to rescue three million pounds of food and prevent the release of 1.6 million pounds of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere in 2024.The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $19.6 million in grants.About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable FoundationThe Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $19.6 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café's, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit .About Food LionFood Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.

