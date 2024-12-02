(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 145,407 Ageas shares in the period from 25-11-2024 until 29-11-2024.

(EUR) 25-11-2024 8,647 421,938 48.80 48.66 48.98 26-11-2024 59,303 2,862,219 48.26 48.14 48.64 27-11-2024 35,440 1,699,785 47.96 47.74 48.18 28-11-2024 8,284 398,444 48.10 47.84 48.40 29-11-2024 33,733 1,604,941 47.58 47.42 47.90 Total 145,407 6,987,327 48.05 47.42 48.98

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,188,411 shares for a total amount of EUR 57,236,698. This corresponds to 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.

