INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurava, a pioneering medical device company at the forefront of epilepsy care and management, is excited to announce that Daniel (Dan) Moore, former CEO of Cyberonics and former Chairman of the Board at LivaNova, will serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors. Additionally, Neurava welcomes John (Jed) Kay, an Operating Partner from Elevate Ventures, to the Board.

Dan Moore brings over 35 years of experience in medical devices, with a strong focus on epilepsy treatment. As CEO of Cyberonics, Moore led the company through a transformative period, successfully growing revenues from approximately $100 million to $300 million while advancing neuromodulation devices for epilepsy. Following the merger of Cyberonics and Sorin, Moore continued his leadership as Chairman of LivaNova, where he further expanded the company's epilepsy neuromodulation business.

Joining Moore, Jed Kay, an experienced investment and commercialization expert, adds significant value to Neurava's strategic direction. As an Operating Partner at Elevate Ventures, Jed has worked with numerous healthcare startups and has helped navigate complex reimbursement strategies and sales processes. His deep understanding of market access and commercialization will be pivotal in driving Neurava's growth and market position.

"We're excited to welcome Dan and Jed to Neurava's Board," said Jay Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Neurava. "Dan's exceptional track record in the epilepsy and neuromodulation space, coupled with Jed's commercialization expertise, will be instrumental as we scale our impact. Their strategic insights will be a valuable addition as we work to deliver innovative, life-changing solutions for patients with epilepsy."

Vivek Ganesh, Co-Founder and CTO of Neurava, added, "The addition of Dan and Jed to our Board is a major step forward in executing our vision to transform epilepsy care. Their collective experience will help Neurava sharpen its focus on data-driven, patient-centered care and support the advancement of our wearable technologies to improve the quality of life for those living with epilepsy."

"I am thrilled to welcome Dan and Jed to Neurava's Board of Directors. Their wealth of experience and proven leadership in medical devices and healthcare commercialization will be a tremendous asset as Neurava continues to innovate in the epilepsy space. Together, we are committed to empowering Neurava to lead the way in transforming how epilepsy care is delivered and improving the lives of millions of patients worldwide," said Mona Chadha, Neurava Board Member and representative of Life Science Angels, the lead investor on Neurava's previously oversubscribed Seed round.

"The application of Neurava's wearable technology has the potential to address critical unmet needs for patients with uncontrolled seizures. I look forward to working closely with the board and Neurava's team to help develop new monitoring solutions that will offer peace of mind and strengthen the partnership between patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers," said Jed Kay.

"I am excited to join Neurava at such a transformative time for the company. There is a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of people battling epilepsy. I look forward to collaborating with the Neurava team and contributing to the mission of bringing life-saving innovations to the field," said Dan Moore.

Neurava is an innovative MedTech startup focused on developing cutting-edge wearable technology that can detect and alert for seizures, cardiorespiratory dysfunctions, and impending SUDEP risk. The company's unique monitoring platform, designed with patient-centricity at its core, has the potential to dramatically improve the lives of the millions of people worldwide affected by epilepsy. For more information, visit

