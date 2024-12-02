(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Running Apparel Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 15,235.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16,012.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 25,053.7 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Under Armour Inc., PUMA SE, ASICS Corporation, New Balance Athletics Inc., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Lululemon Athletica Inc., The North Face Inc., Saucony Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Patagonia Inc., Reebok International Ltd., Hoka One One, and others. Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Running Apparel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Tops, Bottoms, Accessories, Others), By Gender (Men, Women, Unisex), By Distribution Channel (Specialty and Sports Shops, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Department and Discount Stores, Online, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database. "According to the latest research study, the demand of global Running Apparel Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 15,235.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16,012.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 25,053.7 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033." This trend is driven by a desire to maintain a healthy lifestyle, prevent diseases, and manage weight. As more people participate in running, the demand for specialized running apparel that enhances performance and comfort is rising. Technological Advancements in Fabric and Apparel Design : Innovations in fabric technology and apparel design are significant growth drivers. Modern running apparel often features moisture-wicking materials, breathable fabrics, and advanced design elements that enhance comfort, reduce the risk of injury, and improve overall performance. These advancements attract both amateur and professional runners seeking high-quality gear. Rising Popularity of Outdoor and Adventure Activities : The increasing popularity of outdoor and adventure sports is fueling the demand for running apparel. Events such as marathons, ultra-marathons, and trail running races are becoming more common, leading to higher sales of specialized running gear designed for various terrains and weather conditions. Growth of E-commerce and Online Retail Channels : The expansion of e-commerce and online retail platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of running apparel. Online shopping offers convenience, a broader selection of products, competitive pricing, and customer reviews, all of which contribute to the market's growth. Brands are also investing in their online presence and digital marketing to reach a larger audience. Increasing Female Participation in Running : There is a noticeable increase in female participation in running, driven by greater awareness of the benefits of physical fitness and the promotion of women's sports. This trend is prompting manufacturers to design and market running apparel specifically tailored to women's needs, preferences, and body types, thereby expanding the market. Sustainability and Eco-friendly Trends: Growing environmental consciousness among consumers is leading to a demand for sustainable and eco-friendly running apparel. Brands that use recycled materials, organic fibers, and sustainable manufacturing processes are gaining popularity. This trend not only supports environmental goals but also attracts a segment of consumers who prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions. In 2022, ASICS launched the ASICS X SOLANA UI collection, featuring limited-edition GT-2000 11 running shoes in"light mode" and"dark mode" designs. Inspired by Solana's tech ethos, the collection merges digital innovation with physical activity, showcasing unique, custom-made footwear. In 2022, Lululemon Athletica inaugurated its inaugural foreign technology center in Bengaluru, India, marking its first facility outside North America. This move enhances the company's capacity to bolster infrastructure and support global expansion efforts. Inspired by Solana's tech ethos, the collection merges digital innovation with physical activity, showcasing unique, custom-made footwear. In 2022, Lululemon Athletica inaugurated its inaugural foreign technology center in Bengaluru, India, marking its first facility outside North America. This move enhances the company's capacity to bolster infrastructure and support global expansion efforts. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 16,012.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 25,053.7 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 15,235.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Running Apparel Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Running Apparel Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions : The pandemic caused significant disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of running apparel. Factory closures, labor shortages, and logistical challenges led to delays and increased costs, impacting the availability of products and creating inventory issues for retailers.

Shift in Consumer Spending : During the height of the pandemic, consumer spending shifted towards essential goods, and discretionary spending on non-essential items like running apparel decreased. Economic uncertainties and lockdown measures reduced participation in outdoor activities and organized sports events, leading to a temporary decline in demand for running gear.

Digital Transformation and E-commerce Growth : As physical stores faced restrictions and closures, brands and retailers accelerated their digital transformation efforts. The growth of e-commerce and online retail channels became a critical recovery strategy, offering consumers a convenient and safe way to shop. Enhanced online shopping experiences, virtual try-ons, and personalized recommendations helped boost sales.

Increased Health and Fitness Focus : The pandemic heightened awareness of the importance of health and fitness, leading to a surge in running and outdoor activities as people sought safe ways to exercise. This renewed focus on health has driven increased demand for running apparel as more individuals incorporate running into their daily routines for physical and mental well-being.

Adaptation to Consumer Preferences : Brands adapted to changing consumer preferences by introducing versatile, comfortable, and stylish running apparel suitable for both exercise and casual wear. The rise of the athleisure trend, where running apparel doubles as everyday clothing, helped attract a broader customer base and drive sales recovery.

Innovation and Product Development : Continued innovation in fabric technology and apparel design played a key role in market recovery. Brands introduced new products with features such as enhanced breathability, moisture-wicking capabilities, and eco-friendly materials. These innovations catered to the evolving needs of consumers seeking high-performance and sustainable running gear.

Community Engagement and Virtual Events : With in-person races and events canceled or postponed, brands and organizations turned to virtual races and online fitness challenges to engage with the running community. These initiatives helped maintain interest and motivation among runners, fostering a sense of community and driving demand for running apparel associated with virtual events and personal fitness goals.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Running Apparel Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Running Apparel Market – Regional Analysis

The Running Apparel Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : Known for its advanced sports apparel market, North America emphasizes high-performance fabrics and technologies like moisture-wicking and compression gear. Trends include a strong preference for athleisure styles that transition from workout to casual wear seamlessly.

Europe : European markets prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly running apparel, with a focus on organic materials and ethical manufacturing practices. Fashion-forward designs and functional clothing suitable for varying weather conditions are prevalent trends.

Asia-Pacific : This region showcases rapid growth driven by increasing health awareness and rising disposable incomes. Trends include demand for lightweight and breathable fabrics, as well as innovative designs catering to diverse climates and cultural preferences.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) : LAMEA markets are characterized by a blend of practicality and style, with a growing interest in performance-enhancing apparel. Trends include vibrant colors, culturally influenced designs, and a shift towards online shopping platforms to reach a broader audience in geographically dispersed regions.

The Running Apparel Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Tops

Bottoms

Accessories Others

By Gender



Men

Women Unisex

By Distribution Channel



Specialty and Sports Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Department and Discount Stores

Online Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Running Apparel Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Running Apparel Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Running Apparel Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Running Apparel Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Running Apparel Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Running Apparel Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Running Apparel Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Running Apparel Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Running Apparel Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Running Apparel Industry?

