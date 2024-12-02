عربي


Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 2.12.2024


12/2/2024 11:32:12 AM

KALMAR CORPORATION, stock exchange RELEASE, 2 DECEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.12.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 2.12.2024
bourse trade Buy
Share KALMAR
Amount 6 000 Shares
Average price/ share 32,5754 EUR
Total cost 195 452,40 EUR
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 223 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 2.12.2024
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Attachment

  • Kalmar_2.12_trades

