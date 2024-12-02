Denim Fabric Market Shows Huge Demand And Future Scope Including Top Players 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Denim Fabric Overview

The introduction of biodegradable denim fabric is expected to open up new growth avenues in the coming years.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global denim fabric market , valued at $18.1 billion in 2020, is projected to grow to $27.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, key segments, opportunities, regional trends, and the competitive landscape.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Drivers and Opportunities- Affordable Pricing and Socio-Economic Trends: The widespread availability of denim at competitive prices, coupled with evolving socio-economic trends, fuels market growth.- Emerging Eco-Friendly Options: The introduction of biodegradable denim fabric is expected to open up new growth avenues in the coming years.- Regional Leadership: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly 80% of the global revenue, and is forecasted to continue leading with the fastest CAGR of 4.6%.Challenges- Volatile Cotton Prices: Fluctuations in cotton and yarn costs present a significant challenge.- Environmental Concerns: The use of synthetic dyes in denim production poses ecological risks, hampering market expansion.Segment AnalysisRaw Material:- Cotton: Dominated with a 92% market share in 2020 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2030.Fabric Type:- Raw Denim: Largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market.- Stretch Denim: Poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2%.Key PlayersProminent market players include Advance Denim Co., Ltd., Arvind Limited, CONE Denim LLC, Modern Denim Ltd., and Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd., among others. These companies are focused on innovation and sustainability to stay competitive.Regional InsightsAPAC continues to be the growth engine for the denim fabric market, driven by robust demand and a well-established manufacturing base.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.