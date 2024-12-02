Best Phone Plan For Seniors (2025): Tello Awarded Top Senior Plan By Expert Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers, a trusted source for in-depth reviews and consumer insights, has named Tello the best phone plan for seniors in 2024, publishing an article that highlights the mobile network's features and advantages.





Best Phone Plan for Seniors

Tello - a flexible, affordable wireless provider offering customizable plans with no contracts, unlimited talk and text, and reliable nationwide coverage





Tello, founded in 2016, is a wireless service provider backed by KeepCalling, a telecom company with over 19 years of experience in the industry. Initially offering international calling services, KeepCalling expanded its expertise into full wireless services with the launch of Tello.





Tello's mission is to provide transparent, affordable mobile service without compromising on quality. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Tello has earned a reputation for offering simple, budget-friendly plans with nationwide coverage, making it a trusted name in the wireless industry.





Tello Recognized as Best Phone Plan for Seniors





Expert Consumers has officially recognized Tello as the best phone plan for seniors. Known for its affordability, flexibility, and transparency, Tello offers a range of customizable plans designed to meet the unique needs of older adults, from basic calling to more data-intensive usage.





Tello's contract-free options, starting as low as $5 per month, allow seniors to pay only for the services they need, eliminating hidden fees and unnecessary costs. With unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage, and free international calls to over 60 destinations, Tello provides exceptional value for seniors who wish to stay connected with family and friends, both locally and globally.





Tello's best-selling plans for seniors are the 2GB + Unlimited Talk & Text for $10/month and the 5GB + Unlimited Talk & Text for $14/month. Also, Tello is extending its Holiday Offer to Dec. 8th. New customers who join will receive 5GB of data and Unlimited Talk & Text for only $10 during the first month of service.





Tello's commitment to customer satisfaction is also reflected in its 24/7 human support and easy-to-use mobile app, ensuring that seniors have access to reliable assistance whenever needed. The company's straightforward pricing and lack of long-term contracts offer peace of mind, making Tello the perfect mobile solution for seniors who value simplicity, transparency, and control over their service.





Click here to explore Tello's range of plans and see first-hand why it has been named the best phone plan for seniors. For a more comprehensive review, please visit the Expert Consumers website .





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





Contact: Drew Thomas (...)



