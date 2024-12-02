FAT Brands Foundation Launches Holiday Giving Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAT Brands to Support Charitable Arm's Initiative with Dollar-for-Dollar Donation Match Up To $50,000

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands Foundation , the charitable arm of FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger and Round Table Pizza, is pleased to announce the launch of an End of Year Giving Campaign, starting on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, and running through Jan. 5, 2025.

Donations will support the foundation's goal of increasing its giving and impact in 2025 across communities in which FAT Brands operates restaurants. To date, the foundation has supported over 100 non-profit organizations across the U.S. To celebrate the effort, FAT Brands will be matching every dollar raised, up to $50,000. 100 percent of all donations will go directly to fueling the work of non-profits in the global franchising company's local communities.

Key areas that the FAT Brands Foundation has supported in 2024 include:



Youth Enrichment-funding academic, arts and leadership programs to shape the future

Food Insecurity-helping to provide meals for those in need in addition to supporting programs that aid in developing healthy eating programs and resources in respective communities The Unhoused-supporting families, new mothers, veterans and more with resources such as household supplies and assisting with housing costs to get them back on their feet/keep them afloat



“In the holiday spirit of giving, we wanted to launch an End of Year Giving Campaign to further our efforts in the year to come,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation .“We are so appreciative of FAT Brands and our franchisees for their continued support of the foundation-from our franchisees referring non-profits to us to FAT Brands' donation match pledge to fuel our initiative. We hope their exciting commitment lights a flame in our network to donate a little extra this holiday season!”

To make a donation to the foundation today, please visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Smokey Bones, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About FAT Brands Foundation

Founded in 2022, the FAT Brands Foundation was created to uplift and unite the communities in which FAT Brands operates. While the company's 18-brand portfolio is deeply rooted in charitable initiatives both locally and nationally, FAT Brands, as an organization, is seeking to magnify those efforts further. The 501(c)(3) organization is aimed at partnering with local non-profit organizations to provide essential programs to help families and communities thrive.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509