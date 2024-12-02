Discover The COON (Maine Coon Cat) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA MAHE, Seychelles, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that COON (Maine Coon Cat) will soon be listed on XT Exchange! The COON/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs and WEB3.0). Mark your calendars for the official go-live schedule:



About COON (Maine Coon Cat)

COON brings the charm and majesty of the Maine Coon cat to the cryptocurrency world! This project is built on a solid foundation of security and innovation, featuring independent audits, a highly experienced team, locked liquidity on PancakeSwap, and a seamless GameFi integration. COON combines reliability with exciting opportunities, paving the way for a new era in the crypto space.

The listing of COON on XT Exchange is a major milestone for the Maine Coon community, providing global visibility and fostering a deeper connection within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With XT Exchange's commitment to supporting groundbreaking projects, COON is poised to reach new heights.

Join us as we embark on this exciting journey with COON. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements!

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world's first social-infused digital asset trading platform, is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.



Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

