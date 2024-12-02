VRM Mortgage Services And PHH Mortgage Collaborate To Strengthen Community Support And Homeownership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VRM Mortgage Services Logo

PHH Logo

Pioneering Community Stabilization: VRM Mortgage Services and PHH Mortgage Join Forces to Empower Nationwide

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vendor Resource Management, Inc., dba VRM Mortgage Services, (VRM), a leader in and default management solutions, announced its new alliance with PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of Onity Group and one of the nation's largest originators and servicers of residential mortgages. This collaboration spotlights both organizations' dedication to uplifting communities, including veterans and first-time home buyers.VRM's panel of partners, which now includes PHH, is poised to enhance community stabilization efforts across the country. This alliance combines VRM's renowned expertise in default management with PHH's extensive servicing capabilities, uniting them in their mission to deliver exceptional services and support.“Our commitment to community stabilization remains unwavering,” stated Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of VRM Mortgage Services.“Through our alliance with PHH, we can extend our vision to a wider spectrum of homeowners and communities nationwide.”M. Jay Williams, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Servicing at PHH Mortgage, stated, "Our collaboration with VRM is an exciting chapter for PHH. This alliance represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to promote sustainable homeownership and community development across the nation."About VRM Mortgage Services:Established in 2006, VRM Mortgage Services is a leading certified minority-owned mortgage servicing solution provider. With expertise spanning servicing, default, and REO management, VRM has managed over 700,000 assets, solidifying its position as an industry leader. The company's success is built on innovative technology, rigorous quality control, and a commitment to excellence throughout the mortgage lifecycle. VRM's comprehensive solutions, transparent reporting, and exceptional customer service make it a trusted source in reducing operational and reputational risks for clients across the industry. For more information about VRM Mortgage Services and its offerings, please visit vrmco .About PHH Mortgage:PHH Mortgage Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Onity Group Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and has been serving its customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup or phhmortgage .

Brittany White

VRM Mortgage Services

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.