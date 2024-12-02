Jeremy Wilson Hired To Serve As Keystone's New VP Of Northern California Offices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cary Treff, Keystone CEOORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With more than a quarter-century of experience in association management, Jeremy Wilson will take over as the new Vice President of Keystone 's Northern California offices on December 2, 2024. Wilson has extensive experience in leading teams having served as the Regional Vice President of Associa Management for the past four years.In May of 2024, Keystone acquired The Manor, a leading HOA management company located in the Bay Area. Jeremy will be partnering with The Manor's already excellent leadership group to continue to support the industry-leading team and serve their local clients.Wilson is skilled in many executive leadership areas including budgeting, management, customer service and strategic planning. Wilson has earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) and is a Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM), Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA), Association Management Specialist (AMS), Large-Scale Manager (LSM) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM)."In today's rapidly changing world, strong leadership is more important than ever," said Wilson. "By fostering a culture of innovation and empowering our team, we can overcome challenges and seize opportunities. I look forward to working with our Keystone team to continue to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.""We're thrilled to have Jeremy join our team," said Cary Treff, CEO of Keystone. "His extensive experience and proven leadership abilities will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of the community association industry. With his guidance, we're confident in our ability to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients."Wilson looks forward to utilizing nearly three decades of experience in community association management to improve people's lives beyond their expectations by exceeding customer demands through personalized, seamless experiences, while at the same time cultivating new leaders at Keystone from within.###Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments in throughout the western United States. Currently, the firm manages over 155,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone's clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) in Southern California, certified through Community Association Institute. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula, Encinitas, San Diego, the Bay Area, Boise, Idaho, and Denver, Colorado.

