Ray Day Assumes Role Of Executive Chairman At Allison Worldwide Co-Founders Scott Allison And Andy Hardie-Brown Stepping Down

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Ray Day becomes Allison Worldwide executive chairman while continuing his role as Stagwell vice chair. Allison Worldwide Chairman Scott Allison and Vice Chair Andy Hardie-Brown, co-founders of the award-winning global integrated marketing and communications agency, are stepping down from their roles and moving to an advisor capacity.

Day has more than three decades of experience as a chief communications officer for leading communications teams, brands and agencies, including IBM and Ford Motor Company. He joined Stagwell in 2020.

Allison and Hardie-Brown launched Allison+Partners in September 2001, and the agency re-branded as Allison Worldwide in 2023, underscoring its transformation from its origins as a public relations firm focused on earned media to a modern integrated marketing and communications powerhouse with a global network of 52 offices.

"I believe in a bright future for the agency's next chapter under Ray's leadership. As a results-oriented leader, Ray brings a dynamic approach to business and financial strategies that drive top-and bottom-line growth," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "I thank Scott and Andy for their two decades of leadership and commend their ability to turn Allison Worldwide into the award-winning agency it is today."

"Our motto has always been to focus on doing great work and hire and retain amazing people," Allison said. "Our model has stood the test of time, and we believe the company will continue to grow and thrive long after we're gone. Andy and I have been very blessed and remain so grateful to our colleagues and clients that have supported us the past 23 years."

Jonathan Heit, one of the original members of the Allison+Partners team, remains Allison Worldwide Global CEO, reporting to Ray Day. Together with its Global Board, Allison Worldwide's next generation of leadership continues to act on a proven blueprint.

"From a concept we scribbled on a napkin in 2001 through an international expansion that began in 2013, Scott and I consider ourselves fortunate to have grown Allison into a global communications powerhouse with a footprint spanning five continents," Hardie-Brown said. "With the incredible depth and passion of so many talented colleagues around the world, we are confident Allison will continue to expand globally, going from strength to strength, and will continue to be a great place to work."

"I am honored to stand on the shoulders of industry giants Scott Allison and Andy Hardie-Brown and excited to begin working even more closely with the Allison Worldwide team to achieve our shared vision of global growth," Day said. "Our priorities for growth are clear: a client-first culture centered on every client's success; future-focused innovation and anticipation; and expanding our capability and expertise with a world-class team delivering world-class results."

