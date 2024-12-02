(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the global global specialty excipients for parenteral pharmaceuticals market, identifying opportunities for entry, adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand.

The "Specialty Excipients for Parenteral Pharmaceuticals Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report

The global specialty excipients for parenteral pharmaceuticals market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems, particularly for biologics and complex formulations. Specialty excipients play a crucial role in parenteral formulations by ensuring the stability, bioavailability, and safety of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). These excipients are vital for injectable drugs as they help enhance solubility, improve drug compatibility, and ensure the long-term stability of sensitive APIs.

The growth of biologics, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and gene therapies is one of the key drivers in the market. Parenteral administration is the most suitable method for these types of therapies, which require high-purity and highly specialized excipients. As the development of biopharmaceuticals accelerates, the need for innovative excipients that meet stringent safety and performance standards is increasing. Moreover, the trend toward personalized medicine and targeted therapies further drives the demand for sophisticated excipient technologies.

Technological advancements in excipients are also propelling market growth. Companies are investing in nanotechnology-based excipients, polymer-based solutions, and other innovative excipients that enable better drug delivery and controlled-release formulations. Additionally, the need for excipients that enhance solubility and stability for poorly water-soluble drugs is on the rise. This is particularly relevant for the growing segment of small molecule injectable drugs that require advanced solubilizers and stabilizers to improve bioavailability.

Market opportunities also exist in the development of multi-dose parenteral systems, where excipients such as preservatives, stabilizers, and antioxidants are crucial in maintaining drug efficacy over time. The growing trend of self-administration of injectables, particularly for chronic conditions such as diabetes and autoimmune diseases, is creating additional demand for specialty excipients that enable safe, user-friendly formulations.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

Market/Product Definition

Key Questions Answered

Analysis and Forecast Note

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 R&D Review

1.2.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country

1.2.2 Patent Filling Trend by Company

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.3 Market Opportunities

2. Global Specialty Excipients for Parenteral Pharmaceuticals Market by Application, $Million, 2023-2034

2.1 Small Molecule Injectable Drugs

2.2 Vaccines

2.3 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

2.4 Gene Therapies

3. Global Specialty Excipients for Parenteral Pharmaceuticals Market by End User, $Million, 2023-2034

3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

3.2 Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

3.3 Others

4. Global Specialty Excipients for Parenteral Pharmaceuticals Market by Region, $Million, 2023-2034

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America

4.1.2 Business Drivers

4.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.4 North America by Country

4.1.4.1 U.S.

4.1.4.2 Canada

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Key Market Participants in Europe

4.2.2 Business Drivers

4.2.3 Business Challenges

4.2.4 Europe by Country

4.2.4.1 U.K.

4.2.4.2 Germany

4.2.4.3 France

4.2.4.4 Italy

4.2.4.5 Spain

4.2.4.6 Rest-of-Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Key Market Participants in Asia-Pacific

4.3.2 Business Drivers

4.3.3 Business Challenges

4.3.4 Asia-Pacific by Country

4.3.4.1 China

4.3.4.2 Japan

4.3.4.3 India

4.3.4.4 South Korea

4.3.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.4 Rest-of-the-World

4.4.1 Key Market Participants in Rest-of-the-World

4.4.2 Business Drivers

4.4.3 Business Challenges

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 BASF SE

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Target Customers /End-Users

5.2.1.4 Key Personnel

5.2.1.5 Analyst View

5.2.2 Merck KGaA

5.2.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc

5.2.4 Croda International Plc

5.2.5 Dow Chemical Company

5.2.6 Roquette Freres

5.2.7 Clariant

5.2.8 HPC Healthline

5.2.9 JRS Pharma

6. Research Methodology

