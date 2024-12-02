Juice Concentrate Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.3%, Reaching A Value Of $136.96 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Juice Concentrate Industry

Shelf Stability and Convenience of Use Key Factors Pushing Global Sales of Juice Concentrate: Fact Analysis

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global Juice Concentrate Market is approximated at a value of US$ 81.72 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 136.96 billion by the end of 2034.Juice concentrates are products manufactured through the removal of water content. High demand for convenient food products in today's fast-paced world is driving the consumption of juice concentrate products. Juice concentrates are easy to store, transport, and use. These characteristics are pushing their use in various products such as alcoholic beverages, jams, jellies, and bakery & confectionary. Juice concentrates are also extensively used in dairy products such as flavored yogurts due to their natural source of sweetness and fruity flavor.In today's fast-paced world, consumers are opting for convenient and ready-to-eat food and beverage options. Juice concentrates offer a quick and hassle-free way to enjoy seasonal and exotic fruit juices whenever needed. Juice concentrates are available in liquid and powder form. Busy individuals find juice concentrate products convenient to consume at any time and place, as they can be easily stored, carried, and prepared with minimal effort.

Key Takeaways from Juice Concentrate Market Study:The global juice concentrate market is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034. Sales of juice concentrate in the United States are evaluated at US$ 8.97 billion in 2024. The market for juice concentrate in Japan is projected to reach US$ 9.66 billion by 2034.Fruit juice concentrate is forecasted to capture 85% of the global market share by 2034. Demand for juice concentrate in beverage production is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034."Advancements in manufacturing technologies such as membrane technology and vacuum concentrate method will drive juice concentrate market growth going forward," says Fact analyst. Demand for juice concentrate in beverage production is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.“Advancements in manufacturing technologies such as membrane technology and vacuum concentrate method will drive juice concentrate market growth going forward,” says Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Juice Concentrate Market:The Key Players in the Juice Concentrate Market include AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; Baor Products; Fructum GmbH; H&H Products Company; Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH; Alpenfrucht GmbH; Lemonconcentrate S.L.U.; Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH; Ingredion; Lizaz Food Processing; Old Orchard Brands, LLC.; W. KÜNDIG & CIE AG; SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients; Prodalim; CitroGlobe S.r.l.; Döhler GmbH; Encore Fruit Marketing, Inc.; Wedge India.Juice Concentrate Industry News & Trends:Better Juice, Ltd., a foodtech start-up, announced in January 2024 that it would be partnering with Ingredion, Inc. to provide sugar reduction solutions to the US juice market. Simple sugars are eliminated from juice concentrates, drinks, and other naturally occurring sugar-containing liquids using Better Juice's cutting-edge sugar reduction technology.In 2023, McDonald's Canada launched their brand-new Fruit SplashTM drinks nationwide. There are three varieties of Fruit Splash drinks: peach mango, strawberry passionfruit, and lemon. A common component of all three drinks is lemon juice concentrate.Country-wise Insights:In what ways will a busy lifestyle increase the demand for juice concentrate in the US?In the US, there is a significant demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products due to people's hectic lifestyles. Juice concentrates are seen by many Americans as a healthier substitute for sugar-filled sodas and artificially flavored beverages. Additionally, condensed juices cost less than fresh juices. As a result, this element is drawing in price-conscious Americans. The market in the United States is expanding as a result of the rising demand for functional beverages that include juice concentrates as basic ingredients.Which factors are having a positive impact on Japan's demand for juice concentrate?Fruit flavors can be found in a variety of Japanese foods, sweets, and traditional drinks. It is simple to incorporate juice concentrates into both conventional and contemporary culinary applications. Natural and fresh food and drink items are preferred by the majority of Japanese people. It is expected that there will be a solid demand in Japan for juice concentrates made with organic ingredients and few chemicals.

Competitive Analysis:Some of the leading companies manufacturing juice concentrate are Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH, Ingredion, Old Orchard Brands, LLC, Alpenfrucht GmbH, Lemonconcentrate S.L.U., and Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH.Key market players are employing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, geographical expansions, and investments in research and development activities to maintain their market position. Collaborations with beverage companies are leading to synergies in product development and distribution. Industry giants are also exploring untapped markets in developing regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific to earn high profits. Industry giants are also exploring untapped markets in developing regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific to earn high profits.In September 2023, Hard Fizz launched a new range of RTDs, called Extra Strength, with flavors such as raspberry, lemon-lime, grape, and cola. They are produced using fruit juice concentrates.FAQ'S:What are the expansion projections for the global market?Global demand for juice concentrates is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.What is the projected market value for juice concentrates by 2034?The market for juice concentrates is forecasted to reach US$ 136.96 billion by 2034.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Specialty Feed Additives Market : Worldwide demand for specialty feed additives is projected to increase at 5.2% CAGR From 2023 to 2033. Currently, the global specialty feed additives market enjoys a valuation of US$ 12.3 billion and is expected to reach US$ 20.5 billion by the end of 2033.Rice Flour Market : The global rice flour market stands at US$ 895 million in 2023. Global demand for rice flour is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

