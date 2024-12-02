Wood Partners Unveils Alta Park Central In North Dallas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 297-unit multifamily community is located in close proximity of a major regional employer

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multifamily developer Wood Partners announced the grand opening of

Alta Park Central, a 297-unit, five-story multifamily community in North Dallas. The amenity-rich community is located near Medical City Dallas Hospital and the 17-mile White Rock Creek Trail.

"Location and accessibility are key factors potential residents are considering when choosing their homes," said Matt Miller, Vice President of Development at Wood Partners. "The nearby Medical Center Dallas Hospital employs nearly 3,000 employees and the Dallas CBD, Dallas North Tollway, and Cityline employment hubs are just minutes away.

With its trail connectivity and access to plenty of restaurants and retailers also a short distance away, Alta Park Central is an ideal living option for healthcare professionals and beyond."



Alta Park Central features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The luxury apartments have chef-style kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and fixtures, wood-style flooring and washers and dryers. Smart lock entry doors, USB outlets and Wi-Fi programmable thermostats are also included.

The community clubhouse at

Alta Park Central features a state-of-the-art fitness facility with both Precor and CrossFit training equipment as well as yoga and spin capabilities. A resort swimming pool with a wraparound sun deck and plush seating is available for residents and guests, along with a large club space for social gatherings. Hybrid and remote workers can utilize the business center with conference areas and private micro-office workspaces. Complementing its location near the White Rock Creek Trail, the property includes a dog park and dog spa – perfect for residents' furry companions. A Sky Lounge with beautiful neighborhood views is located on the fifth floor.

Wood Partners continues to expand its presence across Texas. With 23 multifamily communities currently in its Texas portfolio, Wood Partners remains very active in the state. To learn more, visit

woodpartners .

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners

is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners .

