Ultra AV Introduces Enhancements To Antivirus Engine, Driving Efficacy And Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Enhanced machine models, heuristic detection and operational enhancements will deliver best-in-class user experience

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango Group today announced that its leading antivirus protection brand UltraAV has introduced enhancements to its antivirus engine. These updates will deliver users enhanced malware detection capabilities, a more intuitive user experience and will improve device performance while the antivirus is active.

"We constantly monitor threat vectors that put users' devices at risk and continually update the antivirus engine to promote the security of every user under our protection," said Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan, Pango Group Chief Technology Officer. "With these updates, we will deliver security intelligence updates, performance and serviceability improvements. Our goal is not only to safeguard users but also to lead the conversation on emerging threats."

Core updates to the antivirus engine include:

Advanced Heuristic Detection to Deliver Proactive Threat Intelligence

As part of its innovation strategy, the company is expanding its use of heuristics to detect anomalous activity, such as ransomware-like file encryption or nefarious network scanning. This approach enables proactive identification of emerging threats, ensuring users are protected before attacks occur. The company has additionally updated its advanced machine learning models to augment threat intelligence. These improvements are designed to address emerging attack vectors with precision.

Optimized Performance for Best-in-Class User Experience

Key performance improvements will ensure the AV engine operates efficiently without compromising system speed. Advanced multi-threading techniques and smarter scanning methods have been implemented to minimize resource consumption. Additionally, the company has expanded its cloud-based threat intelligence, to minimize required software updates on user devices.

For more information about Pango Group and its cybersecurity solutions, visit .

About UltraAV

UltraAV provides industry leading antivirus protection for individuals and families. Protecting users worldwide and licensed by leading global brands, UltraAV is one of the industry's most trusted experts in threat detection and elimination and cyber resilience. Ultra AV is a Pango Group brand. To learn more, visit .

About Pango Group

Pango Group offers a customizable suite of cybersecurity solutions across its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including VPNs, and antivirus software. With more than a million customers in more than 150 countries, Pango Group's mission is to ensure privacy and protect endpoints with innovative, robust and scalable cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers. To learn more, visit m .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Pango Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED