AI Infrastructure Market Worth $394.46 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth in this region is majorly driven by the strong presence of leading companies and cloud providers, such as NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Micron Technology, Inc (US), (US), and IBM (US) which are heavily investing in AI infrastructure. Such companies are constructing state-of-the-art data centers with AI processors, GPUs, and other necessary hardware to meet the increasing demand for AI applications across industries. The governments in this region are also emphasizing projects to establish AI infrastructure. For instance, in September 2023, the US Department of State announced initiatives for the advancement of AI partnering with eight companies, including Google (US), Amazon (US), Anthropic PBC (US), Microsoft (US), Meta (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US) and OpenAI (US). They plan to invest over USD 100 million for enhancing the infrastructure needed to deploy AI, particularly in cloud computing, data centers, and AI hardware. Such innovations will boost the AI infrastructure in North America by fostering innovation and collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the AI infrastructure companies are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Google (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Tesla (US), Microsoft (US), Meta (US), Graphcore (UK), Groq, Inc. (US), Shanghai BiRen Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Cerebras (US), among others.

