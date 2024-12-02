Mobile Device Management Market Forecast Report, 2024-2032: Rising Need For Secure And Efficient Device Management Driving The Industry At 21.9% CAGR
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) industry Analysis by Component, Operating System, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End Use, and Region, Featuring Comprehensive Profiles of Leading market Players Including IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SOTI Inc., VMware, Inc., and AO Kaspersky Lab
Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Device Management Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the mobile device management market reached a value of USD 8.59 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing adoption of mobile devices in the workplace and the growing need for secure and efficient device management, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 21.9% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 51.13 billion by 2032.
The increasing adoption of mobile devices in the workplace is a key factor driving the mobile device management market growth. With the growing trend of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, there is a significant need for effective device management solutions. Mobile device management solutions enable organisations to manage and secure a diverse range of mobile devices, ensuring seamless access to corporate resources and protecting sensitive data.
The expanding applications of mobile device management in various sectors also play a significant role in propelling the market. In the healthcare sector, mobile device management solutions are used to secure patient data and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. In the retail sector, mobile device management solutions enable the management of point-of-sale (POS) systems and mobile payment devices. In the education sector, mobile device management solutions are used to manage and secure student devices, enhancing the learning experience. The increasing demand for secure and efficient device management solutions in these industries is driving the growth of the market.
Moreover, advancements in this technology is driving innovation and development in the market. Manufacturers are continually introducing new and improved mobile device management solutions with enhanced features, such as advanced analytics, AI-powered automation, and seamless integration with other enterprise systems. These advancements are improving the performance and scalability of mobile device management solutions, making them more attractive to organizations. Additionally, the development of cloud-based mobile device management solutions, which offer flexibility and cost-efficiency, consequently driving up the mobile device management market share.
The growing emphasis on data security and compliance is also contributing to the market growth. Organisations are increasingly aware of the risks associated with mobile device usage, such as data breaches and cyberattacks. Mobile device management solutions provide robust security features, such as encryption, remote wipe, and threat detection, to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. The rising need for secure device management solutions is driving the demand for mobile device management solutions in various sectors.
The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in shaping the market. Governments and regulatory bodies across the world are actively supporting the development and deployment of secure device management solutions. For instance, various regulations and guidelines have been introduced to ensure data protection and privacy, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These regulatory efforts are providing a favourable environment for the growth of the market.
As per the mobile device management market analysis, the cloud-based deployment segment holds a significant share of the global mobile device management market, driven by the increasing demand for flexible and cost-efficient solutions. Cloud-based mobile device management solutions offer various benefits, such as scalability, remote access, and reduced infrastructure costs, making them an attractive option for organisations of all sizes.
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Component
Software
Device Management Application Management Security Management Others Service
Professional Services Managed Services
Market Breakup by Operating System
Android iOS Windows Others
Market Breakup by Deployment Model
Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises
Market Breakup by End Use
BFSI IT and Telecom Retail Healthcare Government Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Companies Featured
IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation SOTI Inc. VMware, Inc. AO Kaspersky Lab Broadcom Inc. Cloud Software Group, Inc. Ivanti Inc. Jamf Software, LLC
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 205
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $10.49 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $51.13 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 21.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
