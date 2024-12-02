Birdfy Joins WBFI, Strengthening Commitment To Global Bird Conservation And Sustainable Feeding Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a leader in the smart bird feeding industry, Birdfy is excited to join the Wild Bird Feeding Institute (WBFI) and contribute to the future of bird conservation and sustainable feeding practices.

Birdfy is proud to announce that it has officially become a member of the Wild Bird Feeding Institute (WBFI), a prestigious organization dedicated to promoting the responsible feeding of wild birds and advancing industry standards. This milestone reflects Birdfy's ongoing commitment to innovation in the smart bird feeding space and its dedication to supporting global bird conservation efforts.

The Wild Bird Feeding Institute (WBFI) is widely recognized for its significant contributions to the wild bird feeding industry. WBFI plays a key role in promoting research and education on wild bird nutrition, behavior, and habitat preservation. It also works to establish best practices and ethical guidelines for bird feeding, fostering collaboration among manufacturers, retailers, and conservationists. Through its efforts, WBFI helps raise awareness about the importance of bird conservation and supports sustainable feeding practices that benefit both birds and the environment.

Birdfy's CEO Allen Chen said:

“Joining WBFI is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance the birdwatching experience while contributing to environmental sustainability. As a member, we look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and experts to promote bird conservation and responsible feeding practices, creating a positive impact on both the birding community and our planet.”

As part of its membership, Birdfy will collaborate with WBFI on research initiatives, educational campaigns, and industry advocacy. This partnership will allow Birdfy to share its technological expertise in smart bird feeding and camera solutions, while also learning from WBFI's extensive network of conservation-focused organizations and experts.

In addition, Birdfy plans to integrate its Birdfy Fund into its ongoing collaboration with WBFI. The Birdfy Fund, a philanthropic initiative focused on supporting global bird conservation projects, will contribute to funding WBFI's research, public education campaigns, and conservation efforts. Since Birdfy's inception, the brand has allocated $1 from each sale and set up this fundraising system, which has now raised $400,000 and supported over 50 applicants, including educational partners, wildlife conservation centers, and elderly care facilities. Birdfy's commitment to the Birdfy Fund includes supporting projects that focus on habitat restoration, species protection, and community education-areas that align closely with WBFI's core mission. Together, Birdfy and WBFI will work to further the understanding of wild bird behavior, promote sustainable feeding practices, and protect the natural habitats that birds rely on.

Birdfy's product lineup, which includes smart bird feeders and bird watching cameras, has gained international recognition for its combination of technology and eco-friendly design. By joining WBFI, Birdfy aims to expand its influence within the bird feeding industry while also contributing to the broader goal of global bird conservation.

About Birdfy

Birdfy is a pioneering brand in the smart bird feeding industry, offering innovative products such as smart bird feeders integrated with cameras that allow users to enjoy the joy of bird watching from the comfort of their own homes. Birdfy is dedicated to providing users with environmentally-friendly and technologically advanced bird feeding solutions that enhance the birdwatching experience.

About WBFI

The Wild Bird Feeding Institute (WBFI) is a leading industry association focused on the responsible feeding of wild birds. WBFI works to advance the understanding of bird behavior and nutrition through scientific research, establish ethical feeding practices, and educate the public about the importance of bird conservation. The organization represents a wide range of stakeholders in the bird feeding industry, from manufacturers to conservationists.

