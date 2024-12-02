Sapphire Risk Advisory Group Announces Expanded Fractional Security Service Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sapphire Risk's expanded Fractional Security Service offers flexible, expert solutions for high-risk industries, addressing compliance and security needs.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sapphire Risk Advisory Group , a leader in security consulting and risk management, is proud to announce the expansion of its Fractional Security Service , now offering a cost-effective and strategic solution tailored to meet the diverse security needs of businesses across industries, including retail, cannabis, jewelry, c-stores, and pawn.

The Fractional Security Service provides access to experienced security professionals on an ongoing or project-specific basis, empowering businesses to address complex security needs without committing to an in-house hire. This expanded service is especially beneficial for industries with elevated risk or stringent compliance requirements, where regulatory adherence, risk mitigation, and operational security are essential.

“Security isn't one-size-fits-all, and neither should the solutions be,” said Tony Gallo , Managing Partner at Sapphire Risk Advisory Group.“With this expanded service, we're providing businesses with a personalized approach that adapts to their unique budgets and needs.”

The service includes a range of security offerings, such as risk assessments, employee training, security floor plan design, and security plan development. Sapphire Risk's experts work closely with clients to address security vulnerabilities, ensure regulatory compliance, and implement strategies that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

“Businesses today face a lot of security challenges, but not all can justify the cost or resources required for a full-time security director,” said Tony Gallo.“Our enhanced Fractional Security Services bridge this gap, providing clients with the leadership and expertise they need to protect their assets, employees, and customers.”

Sapphire Risk's team of seasoned professionals has a proven track record of successfully enhancing security operations in high-risk industries. With this service, businesses can benefit from the flexibility of an on-demand security director who works collaboratively with their team to address vulnerabilities, streamline operations, and ensure long-term profitability.

For more information about Sapphire Risk Advisory Group's expanded Fractional Security Services, visit sapphirerisk/fractional-security-services.

About Sapphire Risk Advisory Group:

Founded in 2013, Sapphire Risk Advisory Group has been a trusted leader in providing comprehensive security solutions for businesses across various industries, including retail, cannabis, jewelry, and pawn. With a team of experts who have over 100 years of combined experience in security, risk management, and regulatory compliance, Sapphire Risk Advisory Group is committed to helping businesses thrive while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security.

