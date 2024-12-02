Los Defensores Joins ABC13's Share Your Holidays Food Drive To Support Houston Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Los Defensores is partnering with Houston Food to provide donations and holiday meals to food-insecure families across the metro area

- Nicole Cordero, VP of Community Relations and Marketing at Los DefensoresHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Defensores , the first nationwide brand dedicated to serving the Hispanic community by connecting consumers to experienced attorneys, announced it is joining ABC13 's Share Your Holidays Food Drive benefiting Houston Food Bank as part of its“Siempre Contigo” community initiative.This initiative is helping address the needs of underserved and food-insecure families in Houston. The live event will be held on Tuesday, December 3.As the holiday season approaches, Los Defensores is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 44th annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive, a cherished community event that supports the Houston Food Bank and helps families across the Houston area. With the rising challenges of food insecurity this year, Los Defensores is stepping up to ensure more families can enjoy nutritious meals this holiday season.The Share Your Holidays Food Drive has a long-standing tradition of bringing together the Houston community to provide for those in need. For over four decades, Houston residents have shown their generosity by donating food items at collection sites or participating in the live event broadcast. Los Defensores is honored to partner with the Houston Food Bank to strengthen this impactful initiative and make a tangible difference for local families.“Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with ABC13 and the Houston Food Bank to support as many families as possible,” said Nicole Cordero, VP of Community Affairs and Marketing at Los Defensores.“During the holiday season, no family should have to make the difficult choice between putting food on the table and covering other essential expenses. We're committed to helping ease this burden and brighten the season for our Houston neighbors.”How to Get InvolvedThere are multiple ways for the community to contribute and help make this holiday season brighter for those in need:Text to Donate: Text“SYH2024” to 71777 to make a monetary contribution.Online Giving: Make a secure monetary online donation to support the Houston Food Bank directly.For families facing food insecurity, ABC13's Share Your Holidays Food Drive also offers a Phone Bank, allowing those in need to reserve a special holiday food box in time for the celebrations.Event DetailsThe live event will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd, where the Houston community can come together to donate, support, and share in the spirit of giving.By partnering with the Houston Food Bank, Los Defensores continues its commitment to serving the community and supporting families in their time of need. Join us in making this holiday season a little brighter for Houston families.Please visit ABC13's website for more information on the Share Your Holidays Food Drive or to find out how you can help.About Los DefensoresLos Defensores is a distinguished brand committed to supporting Spanish-speaking communities across the United States by connecting consumers to qualified attorneys. With a history dating back to 1984, Los Defensores leverages a vast network of over 200 independent attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects underserved communities with attorneys who offer free legal consultations in Spanish, ensuring their services are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients to legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock to emphasize both urgency and quality in their client service. Learn more atSocial: @los_defensoresAbout Houston Food BankServing Houston and southeast Texas since 1982, Houston Food Bank's mission is to provide food for better lives. We provide access to 140 million nutritious meals in 18 counties through our 1,600 community partners of food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. Filling gaps on plates, we have a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In collaboration with our community, we advocate for policy change and racial equity, and promote dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those in our communities, including services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and are aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability: nutrition education, health management and help with securing state-funded assistance. We are a resource for individuals and families in times of hardship. Houston Food Bank works alongside our partner food banks in Montgomery County, Galveston County, and Brazos Valley. Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the 13th consecutive year.Website houstonfoodbankSocial media: @houstonfoodbank (Instagram and X), @thehoustonfoodbank (Facebook)Media Contacts:For Los DefensoresMarco GonzalezC: 818-653-1357...For Houston Food BankPaula MurphyC: 832-723-6983...

