Jens Stoltenberg Believes Ukraine Could Temporarily Concede Territories To Achieve Ceasefire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg currently believes that peace in Ukraine without territorial losses is unrealistic and suggests a "temporary solution."

He shared his thoughts in an interview with the Table portal , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Stoltenberg, it is important for the in Kyiv to receive security guarantees, even in exchange for temporary territorial concessions. These guarantees could include membership in the Alliance, but there are also "other ways to arm and support Ukrainians," added the future head of the Munich Security Conference.

"If a ceasefire line means that Russia continues to control all occupied territories, this does not mean that Ukraine should permanently give up this territory," Stoltenberg stated.

He generally supports President Volodymyr Zelensky's demand that no territory be surrendered to Russia in the event of a ceasefire, but considers this unlikely at the moment due to the difficult military situation in Ukraine.

"A ceasefire line is needed," Stoltenberg emphasized, noting that a ceasefire should ideally cover all territories, including those currently controlled by Russia. "But we see that this may not necessarily be realistic in the near future," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, on Friday, Zelensky said in an interview with the British Sky News channel that Ukraine's territory under its control should be placed under NATO protection to stop the fighting. Then, the occupied territories could be returned through diplomatic channels, he said.