UAE Embassy Celebrates Cultural Day In New Delhi, India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2 December 2024, New Delhi: The UAE Embassy in New Delhi, India, in collaboration with the UAE of Culture and the Dubai Cultural Authority, organised a UAE Cultural Day celebration, which was attended by senior officials, diplomats, business leaders, representatives, and members of various cultural organisations.



Held as part of the UAE\'s 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations, which saw the participation of Indian Union of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, as the Chief Guest; the UAE Cultural Day featured a variety of cultural, heritage, and entertainment activities that showcased Emirati traditions and customs.



The event included a dedicated corner for Emirati craftswomen, who showcased traditional crafts such as Al-Talli and Al-Sadu. A traditional food station offered guests an array of Emirati dishes, including luqaimat, raqaq bread, harees, and traditional Arabic coffee and a henna design corner was set up for attendees to experience this traditional cultural art.



UAE Cultural Day saw enthusiastic participation from guests, who commended the festive atmosphere and acknowledged the UAE\'s remarkable journey of achievements and progress under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President.



As well as celebrating the UAE\'s history and culture, the event highlighted the country\'s strong ties with India, which span cooperation across the cultural, social, economic, and diplomatic fields.



Over the past year, the UAE-India relationship has strengthened, with bilateral trade between the two countries increasing to nearly USD 84 billion, with the UAE reinforcing its position as India\'s second-largest export market, third-largest trading partner, and fourth-largest investor. Major milestones, such as the opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir and the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi underlines the strength of cultural ties and people-to-people connections between the UAE and India.

User :- Lalit Pandey

Email :...