Dōterra Healing Hands® Aims To Raise $100,000 For Giving Tuesday

The organization is matching every dollar up to $50,000 to Build a School in Leprosy-affected Communities in India

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation® has partnered with Rising Star Outreach to raise funds in building a brighter future for children in leprosy-affected communities. From December 3-17, the foundation seeks to raise $100,000 to support of a new school in Bihar, India, where children from leprosy-impacted backgrounds can access quality education and life-changing resources. Each donation will have twice the impact, with dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation matching every dollar up to $50,000, bringing them closer to their $100,000 goal.*

"The mission of dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation is to empower people and their communities, which makes our partnership with Rising Star Outreach in supporting leprosy-affected communities a golden opportunity for impact," said Vice President of Corporate Relations and Philanthropy at dōTERRA, Misty Bond. "We hope to empower families, fight the stigma of leprosy, and build pathways to healthier, more fulfilling lives. Through this initiative, you'll be supporting essential school facilities, clean water systems, and safe, inspiring spaces where children can thrive. We are thankful for the opportunity to assist in making their place of education a positive and safe environment."

Donations will:



Provide essential classroom furniture and resources.

Fund the construction of classrooms, sewer systems, and a cricket field. Create lasting educational opportunities for children in need.

Since 2001, Rising Star Outreach has provided essential services to families in leprosy-affected communities, including quality education, medical care, and sustainable community development initiatives. Their work empowers individuals to overcome the stigma of leprosy and build productive, fulfilling lives. dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation is grateful to contribute to their initiatives and help provide a school for the community.

Every contribution, big or small, makes a meaningful difference. Donations can be made at doterrahealinghands

from December 3-17. *

About dōTERRA



dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. dōTERRA is committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through its industry-leading Cō-Impact Sourcing® model. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook

and Instagram.

Learn more at ōTERRA.



*About the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and more. To learn more about the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, visit oterrahealinghands.

