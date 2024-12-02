Seno Medical® Receives Innovative Technology Contract From Vizient For Its Imagio® Breast Imaging System

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seno Medical announced its Imagio® Breast Imaging System has received an Innovative contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of the Imagio® System by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's customer-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient provider customers unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient customer-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

Seno Medical's Imagio® Breast Imaging System , a new modality in breast cancer diagnosis, helps physicians, facilities, and other qualified healthcare providers differentiate between benign and malignant breast lesions using a novel combination of artificial intelligence (AI) – SenoGram® , light - opto-acoustic technology, and ultrasound to characterize and differentiate masses that may - or may not - require more invasive diagnostic evaluation.

"The suite of novel technologies that Vizient's Innovative Technology Program showcases is simply the top echelon of patient care and innovation," commented Tom Umbel, CEO of Seno Medical. "We are honored to receive this designation from Vizient and look forward to working with its provider customers to offer the Imagio® Breast Imaging System."

Seno's Imagio® OA/US technology combines light, sound, and AI to deliver new information never before available. Opto-acoustic imaging is a category-defining technology that combines functional (opto-acoustics or photoacoustics), anatomic (ultrasound), and morphologic information using light (laser optics or opto-acoustics) and sound waves plus native artificial intelligence (SenoGram®) decision support to produce high-resolution, high-contrast images for clinicians. The result is a diagnostic imaging modality that delivers functional information regarding suspicious breast masses, increasing confidence regarding the need for invasive breast cancer diagnostic biopsies.

Imagio® is non-invasive, has no ionizing radiation, does not use contrast agents, and does not require the compression required in mammography. Imagio® provides clinicians with real-time information offering same-day results. Incorporating Imagio®

into a center can improve workflow efficiency and help lower stress and anxiety in patients.

"The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or business model of organizations," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. "We are pleased to invite Seno Medical to the Exchange."

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program , Vizient works with customer-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

Seno Medical Instruments , Inc . is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to improving the efficiency – and reducing the complexity – of breast cancer diagnostics through its new modality: opto-acoustic imaging. Approved by the U.S. FDA in January 2021, with supplemental approval in June 2022, Seno's Imagio® Breast Imaging System is a new modality combining light, sound, and integrated A.I. to provide information not previously available to the breast imager. The result is substantially improved confidence in diagnostic results that leads to real-time assessments, streamlined care pathways, and reductions in false-positive biopsies. The company was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan with its 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership award for its innovative approach to diagnostic imaging. To learn more about Seno Medical's Imagio® imaging technology and applications, visit .

