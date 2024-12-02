Unlocking The Future Of Packaging: Explore Trends, Consumer Insights, And Sustainability In Technavio's Webinar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging is undergoing a transformation driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer demands. To help businesses navigate this changing landscape, Technavio invites you to a webinar,

"Unlocking Insights in the Packaging Industry: Trends, Consumer Preferences, and Sustainability Shifts,"

on

December 12, 2024.

Technavio

Led by

Venkata Krishnan Seshadri , Vice President at Technavio, the webinar will delve into:

Key Discussion Topics:



Top Packaging Trends

Explore innovations in

sustainable, smart, and personalized packaging.



Shifting Consumer Preferences

Understand the rise of

ecoconscious choices,

brand transparency, and growing demand for

convenience and customization.



Data-Driven Decision Making

Discover how

data analytics

can optimize packaging strategies, be it material or packaging design.

Sustainability Challenges & Solutions

Address the balance between

eco-friendly materials

and costs and stay updated on the latest

biodegradable innovations

and regulations.

Why Attend?

Gain practical insights and actionable strategies to thrive in the dynamic packaging market. Leverage expert perspectives on

market segmentation,

consumer behavior, and

advanced analytics

to drive growth and innovation.

Speaker Profile

Venkata Krishnan Seshadri

is a market research and consulting expert with over 15 years of experience. He specializes in

market intelligence,

competitive analysis, and

strategic consulting, empowering businesses to navigate complex market dynamics and seize growth opportunities.

Event Details:



Date: December 12, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM CDT

Location: Online Webinar Registration:



For further information, please contact:

Aman Raj Kishen

Sr. Analyst

[email protected]

+91 8061914606

About Technavio

Technavio is a global market research and consulting firm that delivers actionable insights and strategies to clients across industries. With a focus on innovation and data-driven solutions, we help businesses succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

SOURCE Technavio

