Unlocking The Future Of Packaging: Explore Trends, Consumer Insights, And Sustainability In Technavio's Webinar

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging industry is undergoing a transformation driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer demands. To help businesses navigate this changing landscape, Technavio invites you to a webinar,
"Unlocking Insights in the Packaging Industry: market Trends, Consumer Preferences, and Sustainability Shifts,"
on
December 12, 2024.
Technavio
Led by
Venkata Krishnan Seshadri , Vice President at Technavio, the webinar will delve into:
Key Discussion Topics:
Top Packaging Trends
Explore innovations in
sustainable, smart, and personalized packaging.
Shifting Consumer Preferences
Understand the rise of
ecoconscious choices,
brand transparency, and growing demand for
convenience and customization.
Data-Driven Decision Making
Discover how
data analytics
can optimize packaging strategies, be it material or packaging design.
Sustainability Challenges & Solutions
Address the balance between
eco-friendly materials
and costs and stay updated on the latest
biodegradable innovations
and regulations.
Why Attend?
Gain practical insights and actionable strategies to thrive in the dynamic packaging market. Leverage expert perspectives on
market segmentation,
consumer behavior, and
advanced analytics
to drive growth and innovation.
Speaker Profile
Venkata Krishnan Seshadri
is a market research and consulting expert with over 15 years of experience. He specializes in
market intelligence,
competitive analysis, and
strategic consulting, empowering businesses to navigate complex market dynamics and seize growth opportunities.
Event Details:
Date: December 12, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM CDT
Location: Online Webinar
Registration:
For further information, please contact:
Aman Raj Kishen
Sr. Analyst
[email protected]
+91 8061914606
About Technavio
Technavio is a global market research and consulting firm that delivers actionable insights and strategies to clients across industries. With a focus on innovation and data-driven solutions, we help businesses succeed in today's competitive marketplace.
SOURCE Technavio
