عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Unlocking The Future Of Packaging: Explore Trends, Consumer Insights, And Sustainability In Technavio's Webinar


12/2/2024 10:01:15 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging industry is undergoing a transformation driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer demands. To help businesses navigate this changing landscape, Technavio invites you to a webinar,
"Unlocking Insights in the Packaging Industry: market Trends, Consumer Preferences, and Sustainability Shifts,"
on
December 12, 2024.

Don't miss this opportunity
to stay ahead in the packaging industry. Reserve your spot today!

Continue Reading

Unlocking The Future Of Packaging: Explore Trends, Consumer Insights, And Sustainability In Technavio
Technavio

Led by
Venkata Krishnan Seshadri , Vice President at Technavio, the webinar will delve into:

Key Discussion Topics:

  • Top Packaging Trends
    Explore innovations in
    sustainable, smart, and personalized packaging.
  • Shifting Consumer Preferences
    Understand the rise of
    ecoconscious choices,
    brand transparency, and growing demand for
    convenience and customization.
  • Data-Driven Decision Making
    Discover how
    data analytics
    can optimize packaging strategies, be it material or packaging design.
  • Sustainability Challenges & Solutions
    Address the balance between
    eco-friendly materials
    and costs and stay updated on the latest
    biodegradable innovations
    and regulations.

Why Attend?

Gain practical insights and actionable strategies to thrive in the dynamic packaging market. Leverage expert perspectives on
market segmentation,
consumer behavior, and
advanced analytics
to drive growth and innovation.

Speaker Profile

Venkata Krishnan Seshadri
is a market research and consulting expert with over 15 years of experience. He specializes in
market intelligence,
competitive analysis, and
strategic consulting, empowering businesses to navigate complex market dynamics and seize growth opportunities.

Event Details:

  • Date: December 12, 2024
  • Time:
    11:00 AM CDT
  • Location: Online Webinar
  • Registration:

For further information, please contact:
Aman Raj Kishen
Sr. Analyst
[email protected]
+91 8061914606

About Technavio

Technavio is a global market research and consulting firm that delivers actionable insights and strategies to clients across industries. With a focus on innovation and data-driven solutions, we help businesses succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02122024003732001241ID1108946958


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search