Bank Of Åland Plc: Notification Of An Application For The Admission Of A Security To Trading In A Regulated Market
Date
12/2/2024 10:01:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
2.12.2024 16:55 EET
Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has filed an application with nasdaq Helsinki for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (EUR denominated covered bond issue) to trading on a regulated market.
Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 2/2024
ISIN code: FI4000582473
Issue amount: EUR 250,000,000
The Final Terms of the Issue will be available at the issuer's website:
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505
MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108946951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.