Bank Of Åland Plc:  Notification Of An Application For The Admission Of A Security To Trading In A Regulated Market 


12/2/2024 10:01:03 AM

Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
2.12.2024 16:55 EET

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has filed an application with nasdaq Helsinki for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (EUR denominated covered bond issue) to trading on a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 2/2024

ISIN code: FI4000582473

Issue amount: EUR 250,000,000

The Final Terms of the Issue will be available at the issuer's website:


For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505


