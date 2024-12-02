(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethiopia Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The construction in Ethiopia is expected to expand in real terms by 8.7% in 2024, supported by investments in the country's commercial, transport infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors, along with increased electricity exports.

According to the state utility firm Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), Ethiopia generated ETB8.3 billion ($140 million) from energy exports in the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 (July 2023-July 2024), an increase of 16% compared to FY2022-23. In August 2024, the government approved ETB971.2 billion ($16.5 billion) Budget for the FY2024-25, an increase of 21.1% compared to previous FY budget. Of this amount, ETB451.3 billion ($7.7 billion) was allocated for recurrent spending and ETB283.2 billion ($4.8 billion) for capital expenditures.

However, weak currency valuation, high inflation and cancellation of projects due to security concerns are expected to pose downside risk to the construction industry in the short term. In September 2024, the African Development Bank announced that the construction of a critical section of the northern corridor road, connecting Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia, was delayed due to security concerns arising from an increase in Al-Shabaab attacks.

Scope



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Ethiopia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

