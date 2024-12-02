(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Swedish construction to decline in real terms by 6.1% in 2024, owing to high energy prices, falling building permits, high construction material costs, and persisting weakness in the residential sector.

According to Statistiska Central Byran (SCB), the average construction production value index declined by 5.9% year-on-year (YoY), in the first eight months of 2024, preceded by an annual decline of 6% in 2023. Furthermore, the total number of building permits approved fell sharply by 16.4% YoY in the first half of 2024, in terms of segmentation, the number of permits was down by 20.6% YoY for residential buildings and 8.5% YoY for non-residential buildings, during the same period.

Furthermore, the country's major construction projects are expected to face delays, cancellations, and cost overruns due to the unfavourable economic climate. For instance, in September 2024, the Swedish energy company Vattenfall reported that it had halted the construction of the 2.7-terawatt hours (TWh) capacity offshore wind project off the coast of Sweden, which was scheduled to be completed by 2028, amid unfavourable investment conditions.

The construction industry is expected to record a marginal growth of 0.6% in 2025 and improve at an average annual rate of 2.9% from 2026 to 2028, driven by investment in electricity transmission, renewable energy, transport infrastructure, and industrial projects. The government aims to produce 65% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2040

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Sweden, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

