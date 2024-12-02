The Security Surge: How Australia's Rising Crime Rates Are Driving The Security Camera Boom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Australia has seen a concerning rise in crime rates in recent years, with property damage and theft leading to increased anxiety for both businesses and homeowners. As crime continues to escalate, more Australians are turning to to enhance security and provide peace of mind.Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics for the 2022-23 year shows that approximately 185,000 people experienced a break-in, and around 55,000 had their stolen, a figure that has risen by nearly 25%. In Brisbane, suburban crime rates have surged since 2021, reaching levels similar to those before the pandemic. According to Queensland Crime Statistics, theft remains the most common offence, highlighting the need for better deterrents and community-based strategies to combat property crime.Kristine Dawson, Director at Dawson Electric, and her team of electricians in Brisbane, have noticed a significant shift in demand for security systems. "When youth crime in Brisbane spiked about 18 months ago, we saw an increase in demand for home security installations," she explains. "More break-ins and car thefts have pushed homeowners to invest in fortifying their properties."One notable trend in security technology is the rise of smart home systems. Dawson observes that homeowners are increasingly integrating advanced technology into their security setups. "Most of our clients are installing sensor lights and security cameras, at a minimum, to improve home security," she says.While security installations are typically preventive, Dawson recalls a success story that underscores their importance. "We had a client in Coorparoo with cameras and an alarm system. When they experienced an attempted break-in, the cameras detected the intruders and triggered the alarm. The loud sound and flashing lights scared them off immediately," she recalls.Choosing the right security system can seem overwhelming, but with the right guidance, it's a straightforward process. One of the new players in the Australian market is Lorex Technology, offering a wide range of security products, from traditional wired cameras to smart home doorbells and Wi-Fi cameras. With rising rates of vehicle theft, break-ins, and package theft, Lorex's entry into the Australian market is timely.Steve Hong, Vice President of Lorex Technology, emphasizes the importance of visible deterrents in crime prevention. "We've integrated powerful features into our products to create a proactive, visible approach to security," he says. "In fact, the most effective security camera may not need to record at all – its visibility and advanced AI features can help prevent crimes before they happen."Lorex's security products include customisable LED lighting to enhance visibility and motion-activated lights and sirens that act as deterrents. Powered by AI, their cameras offer real-time motion alerts with specialised detection for people, vehicles, animals, and packages, reducing false alarms. Additionally, features like 2-way audio allow homeowners to speak directly to intruders, while Colour Night Vision and 4K resolution ensure clear visuals even in low-light conditions, capturing vital details for identification.With decades of international experience, Lorex is committed to offering the latest technology to safeguard homes and businesses. Their extensive range of products, which includes 17 different kits and solutions, caters to a variety of needs. Whether shopping in-store or online at Officeworks, customers can find the ideal security system tailored to their property's specific requirements.As technology continues to advance, so does our ability to protect our homes and communities, providing Australians with more effective and proactive ways to combat rising crime rates.

