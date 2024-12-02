J&K Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 5 Crore In Anantnag District

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 2 (IANS) J&K on Monday attached a property worth Rs 5 crore under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Anantnag district.

Police said that a double-storeyed Residential property under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) was attached today in Anantnag district.

“The property, registered in the name of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, resident of Hugam Lonepora, Srigufwara, spans 1 kanal and 10 marlas (Survey No. 5419/561 Min) and is valued at approximately Rs 5 crores. The attachment is linked to Case FIR No. 57/2024 of Police Station Mattan and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted Police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols,” an official said.

He added that this action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region.

“It highlights the firm commitment of Anantnag Police to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace and order,” he said.

Meanwhile, police today seized a truck and arrested the driver whose possession of 211 Kg of poppy straw was recovered during checking in the Udhampur district.

Police also attached the residential house of a drug peddler in the Sogam area of Kupwara district today.

On Sunday, ten drug peddlers were arrested by police in Srinagar district.

Intelligence agencies say that the drugs are mostly smuggled into the J&K from across the line of control (LoC) and the international border (IB). The funds so generated are used for aiding and assisting terrorism. It is also believed that once youth are addicted to the use of these substances, they become easy pawns in the hands of terrorists and the handlers of terror operating from across the border.

Police have also been attaching the properties of drug peddlers and smugglers as it is believed that such properties are acquired by the involved persons from the proceeds of illicit trade in drugs.