Integrichain And Blue Fin Group Pharma Distribution Experts To Speak At Informa Trade & Channel Strategies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bill Roth's Keynote to Explore Access and Complexities in 2024 and 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, the leading provider of pharma revenue optimization and insights for the industry, today announced that its distribution experts will present at Informa's upcoming Trade & Channel Strategies , December 10-12 in Philadelphia. keynote

Bill Roth , Senior Vice President and Managing Partner of the Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company, and Mike Zubey , Senior Vice President, Sales, for IntegriChain have extensive experience and insights tenured in distribution strategies for Pharma manufacturers of all sizes, business stages, and complexity.

Details of

IntegriChain's sessions during the conference are as follows.

KEYNOTE: Access and Channel 2024 Year in Review and Preview of 2025

Tuesday, December 10, 8:15 - 9:15 am ET

Bill Roth, Senior Vice President and Managing Partner of the Blue Fin Group

Roth will explore the critical developments of 2024 for those in Access and Channel and will offer a strategic outlook for 2025. In this session, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the current reimbursement landscape, highlighting key changes, challenges and opportunities. Roth will also explore how the evolving site-of-care trends are shaping patient access and channel dynamics. Lastly, he will analyze the influence of cost of goods on channel strategies and profitability, with a focus on emerging trends and best practices.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Drive Channel Insights

Mike Zubey, Senior Vice President, Pre-Commercial Customers and Launch Readiness

Wednesday, December 11, 11:30 - 12:15 pm ET

In this session,

Zubey will share his considerable expertise on the role of artificial intelligence in Life Sciences. He will explore how pharmaceutical companies can govern and analyze their data more efficiently, consolidating data from various sources into a single, reliable location for short- and long-term decision making. Zubey will also discuss traditional obstacles to therapy and how machine learning and artificial intelligence can provide insights into unseen correlations in data, ultimately driving improved care and adherence.

About Bill Roth

Roth, a recognized expert on business model development in healthcare, leads the Blue Fin Group consulting company under the IntegriChain umbrella. He founded Blue Fin in 2001 and grew the organization into a leading access and commercialization management consulting firm. For more than 25 years, he has helped both start-ups and industry leaders improve patient care, financial health, and the strategic direction of their organizations. His unique experience, skillset, and knowledge has been built by working directly with almost every type of business model across the pharmaceutical industry. As a highly sought-after thought leader, Roth is often cited by market researchers and analysts for his accurate predictions of future trends. He speaks frequently at industry conferences and was featured on the cover of Pharmaceutical Commerce in January 2016 as a leader in the sector. Prior to founding Blue Fin, Roth spent nearly 10 years at Cardinal Health in management and executive roles. He earned a BS in business administration from Saint Michael's College.

About Mike

Zubey

Mike Zubey is a visionary leader renowned for his transformative data solution and leadership in the biotech services industry. He is a key leader IntegriChain's Sales organization focused on partnering with Pharma manufacturers of all sizes and complexity, including pre-commercial and emerging Pharma manufacturers preparing for their first launch. Previously, Mike was CEO of BridgeView Life Sciences (formerly Coeus Life Sciences), prior to its acquisition by IntegriChain, where he was focused on innovation and pioneering breakthroughs in patient data management and analytics. Prior to BridgeView, he held key leadership roles at ValueCentric, HighPoint Solutions, and IMS Health. Mike's relentless commitment to advancing healthcare has led him into simultaneous roles as adjunct professor at Villanova University and as a Panel Member of a private equity biotech investment firm. He earned an MBA at Villanova University.

About

IntegriChain

IntegriChain is the leading provider of revenue optimization technology and insights for the Pharma industry. The company's ICyte data-driven commercialization platform enables manufacturers to develop, implement, and operate sustainable growth strategies for life-changing science. Through its unique focus on data, SaaS and BPaaS technology, consulting, and outsourcing, IntegriChain helps manufacturers connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access – all the way from demand through to net revenue optimization. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital , a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Technology. IntegriChain's umbrella of companies include

Blue Fin Group

and Federal Compliance Solution , and the company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit or follow on LinkedIn .

Contact

Jennifer Guinan | Sage Strategic Marketing | [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED