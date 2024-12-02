Réjean Boivin Named Newest Editor-In-Chief For Review Of Scientific Instruments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is honored to announce the esteemed Dr. Réjean Boivin as the newest editor-in-chief for Review of Scientific Instruments.

The former Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Diagnostics at General Atomics, Dr. Boivin has been a long-time member of the Review of Scientific Instruments community, serving in many different roles including author, reviewer, guest editor, and member of the publication's Editorial Advisory Board.

"I have a life-long passion for scientific instruments," said Dr. Boivin, "and I have always believed innovative measurements can open new doors in our scientific understanding while supporting new technologies that help people and society at large. Being the new editor-in-chief of Review of Scientific Instruments enables me to stimulate excitement in building great instruments and serving as a conduit for sharing the community's successes."

Dr. Boivin holds a B.S. in Physics from Université de Montréal and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Astrophysical Sciences and Plasma Physics from Princeton University. His career has spanned more than three decades and numerous preeminent laboratories across the United States, including the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the DIII-D National Fusion Facility.

"Dr. Boivin's dedication to and influence upon this field is widespread, and we are thrilled to name him as the next editor-in-chief of Review of Scientific Instruments," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. "As Review of Scientific Instruments nears a full century in publication, Dr. Boivin is the right person to guide its path forward."

Dr. Boivin said that as editor-in-chief, he plans to reach audiences beyond the traditional fields in physics. He cited examples of new measurements in an array of scientific and engineering fields that once relied on simple tools, noting Review of Scientific Instruments could be at the forefront of these applications and foster novel interdisciplinary work.

Established in 1930, Review of Scientific Instruments is home to innovative and groundbreaking work in scientific instrumentation, measurement techniques, and relevant mathematical analysis.

"I believe this journal serves an important role in supporting the development of good science and education," said Dr. Boivin. "We plan to develop new tools and make accessible new resources to help researchers, educators, public stakeholders, and curious individuals to use and understand how measurements can be done - and how good science can be performed."

"Measurements can be very detailed and complex, and finding ways to explain, promote, and demystify them would greatly benefit society and the scientific community," he added.

ABOUT REVIEW OF SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS

Review of Scientific Instruments publishes novel advancements in scientific instrumentation, apparatuses, techniques of experimental measurement, and related mathematical analysis. Its content includes publication of regular and in-depth review articles on instruments covering all areas of science including physics, chemistry, and biology.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

