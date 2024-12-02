ARC Partners With ANA Through ARC Direct Connect

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ANA Enhances Retailing Capabilities with Modern Distribution Solution

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), a leading provider of data, services and modern distribution solutions, has announced a new partnership with All Nippon Airways (ANA)

through ARC Direct Connect, a modern airline distribution that enables NDC transactions.

The partnership helps ANA

deliver a more personalized traveler experience while giving agencies and corporate buyers more options to manage transactions, minimize risk and track data through ARC's trusted settlement platform.

"We are excited to reach this new milestone and begin our NDC journey with agency networks and customers in the U.S. market," said Sawako Oda, vice president of ANA the Americas, marketing and sales. "This NDC integration enables us to offer more options and enhanced experiences to agency partners and travelers."

"We're thrilled to partner with ANA

through ARC Direct Connect to help them implement their modern retailing strategy," said Paige Blunt, senior manager of Direct Connect and ONE Order at ARC. "By enabling NDC transactions through ARC Direct Connect, ANA is demonstrating their commitment to the needs of the modern traveler."

ARC Direct Connect gives airlines, corporate buyers and travel agencies the freedom to implement distribution strategies that best suit their needs. It creates unmatched clarity and efficiency for any distribution strategy. As the distribution ecosystem evolves, ARC continues to drive innovation to help airline optimize their customer experience.

Visit the ARC Direct Connect webpage

for more information.

About ARC

ARC's data platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry ecosystem and powering commercial decisions for airlines and our partners. We manage the world's most comprehensive airline ticketing dataset, comprised of over 12 billion annual passenger flights operated by more than 480 airlines in over 235 countries. ARC's trusted reporting and settlement services process more than $95 billion in U.S.-based agency air sales annually. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving air travel retailing ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp .

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. Today, ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired companies by Fortune.

ANA HD was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 70 companies. It offers three distinct airline brands: ANA, Peach, the leading LCC in Japan, and AirJapan, launched in 2024 for international routes covering Asia.

ANA's legacy of superior service has earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, making it the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 11 consecutive years. ANA has topped Cirium's Asia Pacific on-time performance rankings for five consecutive years during which the awards were announced.

ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for seven consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for eight consecutive years.

For more information about ANA and ANA HD, please visit:

