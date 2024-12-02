Q3 2024 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review: Activity Saw A 35% Quarter-On-Quarter Decrease In Total Disclosed Value, Dropping From $55.3 Billion In Q2 2024 To $35.7 Billion In Q3 2024
Global oil and gas contract activity saw a 35% quarter-on-quarter decrease in total disclosed value, dropping from $55.3 billion in Q2 2024 to $35.7 billion in Q3 2024. However, the number of contracts remained relatively stable, with 1,519 in Q3 2024 compared to 1,546 in Q2 2024.
Scope
Analyze oil and gas contracts in the global arena Review of contracts in the upstream sector - exploration and production, midstream sector - pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream refining and marketing, and petrochemical sector. Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors
Reasons to Buy
Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner, Find out the major contracts focused sectors for investments in your industry, Understand the contracts activity in the oil and gas industry Evaluate the type of services offered by key contractors, Identify growth sectors and regions wherein contracts opportunities are more lucrative,
Key Topics Covered:
Oil and Gas Contracts - Quarterly Overview Key Highlights Oil and Gas Contracts by Sector and Region Oil and Gas Contracts by Scope Oil and Gas Contracts by Terrain Top Contractors & Issuers in Q3 2024 Annual Top Contractors & Issuers, Q4 2023 - Q3 2024 Upstream Sector Review Upstream Contracts Overview, by Scope Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Upstream by Region, Q4 2023 - Q3 2024 Upstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts Midstream Sector Review Midstream Contracts Overview, by Scope Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Midstream by Region, Q4 2023 - Q3 2024 Midstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review Downstream/Petrochemical Contracts Overview, by Scope Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Downstream/Petrochemical by Region, Q4 2023 - Q3 2024 Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Key Awarded Contracts Appendix
