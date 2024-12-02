Auction For Cabins And Artificial Grass From FIFA World Cup 2022 To Be Held

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', represented by the General Services Department, has announced a public auction to sell 105 furnished cabins and huge quantities of artificial grass used during the 2022 events. The auction will commence on Sunday, December 8, 2024, and will continue until stock runs out.

Auction Location and Timings

The auction will take place in the Abu Fontas area (Free Zone - World Cup 2022 Fan Accommodation), located behind the Free Zone Metro Station near Hamad International Airport, during the following two daily sessions:

Morning Session: From 8am to 12pm

Evening Session: From 3pm to 5pm

Youssef Al-Obaidly, Manager of the General Services Department, invited all citizens and residents to take advantage of this auction, highlighting the high quality of the cabins and artificial grass being offered at competitive prices. He emphasized that the auction is a great opportunity to acquire premium cabins and artificial grass in good condition, ensuring a transparent and equitable process for all participants.

Terms and conditions are as follows:



Deposit Fee: QAR 500 for the entire lot of artificial grass and QAR 500 for each cabin (labelled from T01 to T105). Payment is to be made via credit card at the start of the auction.

The quantity of artificial grass is very large, and there are 105 furnished cabins available.

Artificial grass is sold as a single complete lot, while cabins can be purchased individually or in bulk.

Items are sold as-is in their current condition.

Upon confirmation of the highest bid (the buyer), the full payment must be made immediately via credit card.

The buyer is responsible for collecting and transporting the items at their own expense. The organising authority will not cover any costs related to transportation, labour, or damages after the sale. Items must be collected within three days of confirmation.

If the buyer fails to collect the items within three days of payment, the sale will be cancelled, and the paid amount will be forfeited.

Inspection of the cabins and artificial grass can be conducted at the designated location and time specified by the organising authority. For Participation Requirements, companies must provide a copy of the commercial registration, establishment ID, and an authorisation letter for the bidder, along with the original and a copy of the bidder's personal ID. For Individuals, they must present the original and a copy of their personal ID. ID must be in effect.

Ashghal urged interested parties to take advantage of this unique auction to acquire high-quality products at reasonable prices.